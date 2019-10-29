Mass. Jimmy's Egg

The Jimmy's Egg location on Massachusetts Street announced its closure with a sign on its door. 

Regional breakfast and lunch chain Jimmy’s Egg has closed its two Lawrence locations, according to signs left on its doors. Both locations had been open since spring 2019. 

One location was located downtown at 945 Massachusetts St. and the other location in west Lawrence at 1520 Wakarusa Dr.

Several Jimmy’s Egg restaurants are owned by Wichita-based JE Wichita LLC, which is owned by KU alumnus Morrie Sheets and politician and business owner Wink Hartman Sr., according to a press release on the Jimmy’s Egg website. Hartman ran with Republican Kris Kobach in the Kansas gubernatorial race last year. 

Both Jimmy's Egg locations have closed, effective immediately. 

According to the company’s website, the Massachusetts Street location had a capacity of 142 customers in its dining room and a meeting space with room for 28. 

Restaurant Ingredient resided in the Massachusetts Street location before Jimmy’s Egg. 

Jimmy’s Egg was founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, by Vietnamese immigrant Loc Le over 35 years ago, according to the company’s website

The chain also has restaurants in Texas, Nebraska, Missouri and Oklahoma. 

A sign on the west Lawrence Jimmy's Egg location announces the restaurants closure. 

Signs left on the doors of both Jimmy’s Egg locations thanked customers for their patronage. 

The Kansan reached out to Jimmy’s Egg for comment and has not received a response. This story will be updated as it becomes at available.  