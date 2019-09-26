There’s a distinct sense of order when rapper Zarin Micheal performs. The Kansas City, Missouri, native knows how to command a stage in a way that’s impervious to the possibility of an audience losing focus, immediately making his presence known for the rest of the performance. Those moments on stage are only about Micheal and his music, which is a theme throughout his most recent EP “A Million Miles Away.”
The project, which was released earlier this month, encompasses Micheal’s conflict of trying to balance his budding music career and a romantic relationship. However, he eventually realizes that music must be his only focus to get to the next level, which is why he dropped out of the University of Kansas last year, which was the first semester of his junior year.
“It was a tough decision to make because I was on a free scholarship, but at the same time, I really wasn’t happy,” said Micheal, who currently lives in Lawrence. “I was waking up every day doing something that I really didn’t enjoy. I know a lot of times, people have to make sacrifices, but I feel like that was not something that would’ve benefited me. I don’t plan on going into the work field and using a degree, so music is all I want to do.”
However, Micheal said his time as an English major helped him enhance his skills as a storyteller in his music, which is something that’s helped him craft the concept for “A Million Miles Away”.
“With my music, I try to put as many personal experiences on there that I have,” Micheal said. “With ‘3AM’ [a song on ‘A Million Miles Away’], I really just wanted to tell different stories. I’ve been taking on this different persona and calling myself Picasso because I feel like within my music, I’m trying to paint different images for the listener, so when you listen, it’s basically movies all in your head.”
Micheal’s affinity for storytelling is something he received from his mom who introduced him to rappers like Jay-Z and Biggie, both of whom have provided a clear direction for Micheal’s music, especially for “A Million Miles Away”.
“[It was] just me listening to that and taking what I’ve learned from the past music and taking what I’ve learned from today’s music and try to make hits and make stuff with vibes and combine those into one,” said Micheal, who started rapping professionally in 2015.
Although the EP is only three tracks, it’s a brief testament to Micheal’s ability of successfully stepping out of his musical comfort zone. Micheal’s previous music has a dominant hip-hop sound that’s characterized by upbeat, heavy-hitting flows. But on “A Million Miles Away,” Micheal exposes more of his singing voice and uses slower, more melodic beats that create the project’s R&B vibe.
Alexander Preston, the EP’s producer who’s worked with Micheal for nearly four years, said it was easy to get Micheal to try different things artistically because he’s generally open-minded about his sound, which made the process more efficient after Micheal heard the first beat for “3AM” last year.
“That was the first beat that he heard, and we kind of sat down and talked about the fact that he’s a versatile artist, but a lot of people don’t really know that side of him,” Preston said. “A lot of the songs he’s put out have been bangers and stuff like that, but we kind of wanted to expand our audience to make songs that are more accessible for our audience.”
Preston and Micheal are currently working on Micheal’s first full-length project “Portrait Mode,” which is due before the end of the year. The project is aimed to continue expanding Micheal’s sound and really develop him as a well-rounded rap artist.
“He’s definitely open-minded with a lot of stuff,” Preston said. “A lot of the stuff that I make is kind of electronic influenced, but he’s always down to just do whatever. He’s always been the type of person who just wants to work. He’s all for trying new things.”
Outside of working on his next release, Micheal is focused on being “one of the biggest stars in the world.” It’s a common goal for most musicians, but Micheal is confident that his storytelling and his work ethic set him apart from the rest.
“I know what I can bring to the game,” Micheal said. “I know where my talent level is at, and I don’t feel like I would ever change for anything, and I think that makes me authentic.”