Duke lost to Kansas twice Sunday night — once behind the Jayhawks' hot shooting, once behind a hot sandwich.

Menu Madness is a yearly bracket hosted by Food Management in which universities pit their most popular food item against each other. Each round invites website visitors to check out each school’s most popular item and vote for their favorite of that round’s matchup.

Becky Schilling, editor-in-chief of Food Management, said this is the fourth year for the annual Menu Madness.

“We have a couple of people on our staff who are sports junkies and we always talk about sports and things that are going on, you know, just friendly conversation,” Schilling said. “Because we write so much about colleges, we decided that it paired really cool to do a food bracket.”

The Atchison-Topeka Santa Fe barbecue sandwich led the way for the University, replacing the crunchy chicken cheddar wrap, which was the elected food for both 2015 and 2016, for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Last year, Kansas’ Atchison-Topeka Santa Fe barbecue sandwich was knocked out by Cincinnati’s fish tacos in the Final Four, which went on to take home the trophy.

However, this year, the sandwich took down Miami’s mac n’ cheese burger in the first round, and Duke’s “southern luvin’” veggie burger in the second.

Like Sunday’s basketball game, the results were nail-bitingly close in the Elite Eight of Menu Madness, as Kansas’ sandwich defeated Duke’s veggie burger 53 percent to 47 percent.

Schilling said about 60,000 people voted in the first round and around 70,000 voted in the second.

Kansas’ sandwich is currently facing off against Purdue’s ice cream sundae, with Purdue leading Kansas 60 percent to 40 percent. The voting for the Final Four of Menu Madness can be found at Food Management’s website and ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

The winner of Purdue’s sundae and Kansas’ sandwich will face off against the winner of Ohio State’s Korean BBQ chicken legs with Napa slaw and Xavier’s hot chicken and waffle nachos.