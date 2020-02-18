Cheesy Street took over the menu at Lucia Beer Garden & Grill, located at 1016 Massachusetts St. which now consists of a variety of grilled cheeses and mac and cheeses.
Caitlin Franz-Quinn, owner of the Kansas City food truck Cheesy Street, said she received a call last October from Lucia Bar & Grill owner Mike Logan to collaborate in the kitchen.
“I was captured by [Cheesy Street’s] concept,” Logan said.
Logan said the food truck is what Lawrence is missing.
Franz-Quinn, who has owned the food truck since March of 2019, said she’s excited to add more cheesy dishes to the restaurant’s menu.
“Now I have a larger space with a full kitchen,” Franz-Quinn said.
She said being in a new environment and doubling the Cheesy Street menu was overwhelming for Franz-Quinn in the beginning, but after a couple days she got through it.
“You have to trust your instincts and know that what you’re going to do is going to be positive,” Franz-Quinn said.
Lucia’s Cheesy Street menu features ten unique grilled cheese sandwiches as well as loaded mac and cheese options, loaded french fries and mozzarella sticks. Franz-Quinn said the most popular dishes so far are the Braised Beef and the Big Pig, but her personal favorites are the Chicken Bacon Ranch and the Buffalo Chicken.
“There’s a wide range of flavors on the menu,” Franz-Quinn said.
Franz-Quinn’s menu also includes vegan cheese and gluten-free bread for anyone with dietary restrictions. The prices on the menu range from about $5.50 to $10.50.
“We’re trying to make these events more interactive,” Franz-Quinn said.
Franz-Quinn said the Cheesy Street menu has a student discount on Sundays and the restaurant gives a discount on Monday nights to customers who work in the service industry.
Franz-Quinn said she will continue working remotely in the Cheesy Street food truck, but will spend most of her time working in the kitchen at Lucia Beer Garden & Grill.
Lucia Beer Garden & Grill is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.