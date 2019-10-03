Every Monday at 6 p.m., five students meet in a small dark room in the Kansas Union. This past Monday, four of them stared at computer screens looking at audio waveforms. One student, sophomore Trevor Harrison from Overland Park, was leaning over, trying to help another fix an issue she was having with her recording.
Harrison is one of the five students who make podcasts for Ad Astra, which airs live on KJHK, the University of Kansas' student-run radio station. Ad Astra creates all student-produced podcasts on a range of topics, including everything from movies to dating.
“Currently I'm doing two five-minute radio mysteries,” Harrison said. “These were shows in the 1940s that they would put on air, and I got some friends, and we put on two performances of them.”
Ad Astra gives these students the skills needed to plug into the growing industry. Writer Liam O’Donoghue, who covers podcasting for Bello Collective, a publication about audio storytelling, points out that podcasting has started to emulate journalism.
Many podcasts, O’Donoghue writes, focus on investigative stories, making a hybrid of journalism and audio storytelling. According to The New York Times, the number of podcast listeners has spiked in 2019 with one in three people in the United States listening to at least one podcast a month.
Before joining the podcasting staff at KJHK, most of the students said they had minimal podcast experience. Several of them said they stumbled into podcasting by accident but enjoy working with the rest of the staff and learning new skills.
“I like it because it's a new experience,” Harrison said. “I was never really into audio. Being a film and media studies major, I was mostly focused on the visual side of things, so to kind of do something that's strictly audio-based is very interesting.”
There’s no set structure for what the podcasts need to be about or what form they need to take. Senior Karsan Turner from Mulvane is the student in charge of the broadcast. Turner said Ad Astra is completely student-run and allows the students to make podcasts about almost anything they’re interested in — and get paid while doing so.
Turner said he helps the other students develop their ideas and helps with any editing or recording issues they run into. He also introduces the podcasts live at the studio when they air and has his own show he occasionally throws into the mix.
“It’s called ‘B-Sides,’ and I listen to an artist's entire discography,” Turner said. “I go through it, and I just kind of talk about what was going on at the time of the release, what the artists were thinking.”
So far, Turner has covered The Strokes, John Maus, Panda Bear, Ariel Pink and Weezer. He said nothing but Weezer fun facts filled his brain for the two-week period he researched them. Now, he’s nearly done with his next podcast on Weyes Blood, who performed at The Bottleneck on Oct. 2.
Junior Grace Needham from Topeka said when she initially started podcasting, she didn’t have much of a structure. But this semester she said she decided to have a more organized podcast she follows episode to episode.
“I kind of wanted to focus on dating or not dating,” Needham said. “And so I started a series called ‘Situation Ships,’ and I just invite my friends on it or just random people and just have them talk about their dating life and like, micro cheating and love and a bunch of other weird little things that's in typical millennial dating.”
You can catch the Ad Astra podcasts every other Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. Listeners can access the radio channel at 90.7 FM or stream the station online from the KJHK website.