Crimson and Blues, an intercollegiate a cappella group at the University of Kansas, has claimed itself as the best in the state and one of the region’s most competitive groups after a third-place finish at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella quarterfinal competition last month.
The Crimson and Blues has just concluded its fourth year at the University and came away from the ICCA competition in which they performed three songs and finished behind two Nebraska groups.
This is the second consecutive year the group has had this level of success at the competition, said KU junior Darren Boydston, the treasurer and head music arranger for the group.
“Think about the end of ‘Pitch Perfect,’” said sophomore Samuel Ross, the group’s music director. “It’s that.”
While the ICCA championship is the big event at the end of the year, the group participates in competitions throughout the year — both for hire and in conjunction with other groups in the state. Ross said the biggest focus in earlier months is fundraising, so the group has the opportunity to be successful in the interstate competition.
The group holds auditions at the beginning of each academic year in August and depends on the number of members retained from the previous year because ICCA stipulates there can only be 18 competing members, Boydston said. Both Boydston and Ross study STEMM-related fields and said most members study disciplines other than music.
The group typically meets about once a week, but leading up to a competition they rehearse for a few hours every day, Ross said.
As is evident from the group’s success, Boydston said they care greatly about what they do and bring all their efforts to the stage.
“Everyone really enjoys it,” Boydston said. “There is an energy to what we do and when we enjoy it. We bring out an entirely new sound.”
Both Ross and Boydston said they hope in future years the group can continue to pick up more traction even as seniors graduate. They said all participants learn through their experience in the group.
“It’s all a learning process,” Boydston said. “The more years we’ve been a group, the better we get both at singing and performing.”
Ross said if there is one thing to know about the group, it’s that they “have a damn good sound.”
Despite having concluded their season with the ICCA event in previous years, Boydston said they plan to add performances to the group’s spring schedule.