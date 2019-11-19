A food truck in Lawrence called The Bap Stop is bringing traditional Korean-style food to the Lawrence community.
All food served is free of gluten and monosodium glutamate (MSG), which owner and KU alumna Emily Henry said she was very adamant about.
Emily discovered she was gluten and MSG intolerant about ten years ago after she was getting a lot of migraines. She said she ate a lot of Korean food growing up and didn’t want to stop eating the food she loved to cook. Because of this, she figured out a way to make traditional-style Korean food that is gluten and MSG free. Her husband, John Paul Henry, worked with her on the food truck in its beginning.
“I’m not going to serve something to people that I can’t eat,” Emily said.
A Lawrence native, Emily said she was inspired by her mother from South Korea who cooked traditional Korean dishes for her and her older brother.
“We grew up cooking at a very young age,” Emily said.
The menu consists of rice bowls, and bap in Korean means rice, which is how Henry thought of the name of the food truck.
“What we’re really striving to do is to stay as traditional and close to our roots as possible,” Emily said.
The most popular dish from the menu is the spicy pork belly marinated in homemade sauce called gochujang, she said.
The Bap Stop started participating in local events last June. Some of the events the food truck participated in include the Lawrence Summer Brew Fest at Abe & Jake’s Landing, Lawrence Fall Arts & Crafts Festival and Beers of the Kaw.
“That’s the nice thing about being mobile,” Emily said. “I get to go to different events.”
Emily's husband, John Paul, said he believes The Bap Stop offers something new to the food scene.
“Eating at The Bap Stop is an experience,” he said.
John Paul, a PhD student at the University, said the food truck experience is inherently enjoyable. He said the shiny, metallic red cart is what draws him in.
He helped Henry in the beginnings of the food truck by frying eggs for bibimbap, also known as rice bowls.
Emily filed a site plan with the city to have her truck located in the parking lot of her father’s chiropractic office near 19th and Massachusetts streets. She plans to have an outdoor seating area covered with a tent.
Emily said she is optimistic about the idea of turning The Bap Stop into a restaurant but wants to continue serving Korean food in the truck because she likes the grab-and-go style it offers.
The Bap Stop uses Facebook to post details on upcoming events they are participating in, Emily said. Currently, the food truck does not have permanent hours or a permanent location but can be reached through email on its website or Facebook for any questions.