Her senior year at the University of Kansas, 2019 alumna Allison Ellis decided to spend her spring break volunteering with KU Alternative Breaks, rebuilding houses destroyed by Hurricane Harvey. Now, she works with the same nonprofit where she volunteered.
Since coming to college, Ellis said she had been curious about doing an alternative break and so her senior year she decided to apply for a trip.
“I thought it’d be a great opportunity to get involved and give back outside of the KU community,” Ellis said.
For Ellis’ trip, KU Alternative Breaks partnered with disaster recovery non-profit SBP. The two organizations worked together to help rebuild some of the destroyed houses in the Houston area.
When serving the communities, KU Alternative Breaks and SBP worked on different aspects of the rebuilds. SBP did the bulk of the rebuilds, while the KU students volunteering painted and worked on other finishing touches.
“I fell in love with what I was doing just from coming down to volunteer during my Alternative Break and seeing all of the meaningful work they were doing,” Ellis said. “I love being able to see the direct impact SBP is making in the Houston community and meeting all of our wonderful clients.”
Ellis, who is now an AmeriCorps member at SBP, said an average day at work consists of responding to volunteer emails, phone calls and doing outreach to potential groups that would want to come out. Some days may even include a site visit or orientation for one of the volunteer groups.
On her alternative break, Ellis was a co-leader with current University senior Isaac Leff. Together, the two were the organizers of the trip and worked to make sure it ran smoothly. Additionally, Ellis and Leff acted as the two points of contact with SBP.
Leff currently serves as KU Alternative Breaks’ communications coordinator. In his position, Leff said he handles all messaging for the organization, develops a biweekly newsletter and handles media outreach.
Ellis and Leff both said they had positive experiences working with KU Alternative Breaks.
“I think that everyone should go on an alternative break at least once because it's a really rewarding experience,” Leff said. “AB provides the unique opportunity to travel outside of Kansas and learn about issues affecting our country in a hands-on way.”