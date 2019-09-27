Engineering and stand-up comedy aren’t two things that seem like they go together. But that’s not true for alumnus Ider-Od Bat-Erdene, who is one of the most popular stand-up comedians in Mongolia.
Bat-Erdene discovered his passion for comedy while studying at the University of Kansas, which is also where he received his degree in aerospace engineering. His studies often serve as inspiration for his jokes.
“Nothing depends on one factor,” said Bat-Erdene, who graduated in 2011. “My engineering background helps me a lot. I can think in stronger structure, or I can consume a lot of information and then make sense of small details, so I can connect things better.”
Aerospace engineering runs in his family. His biological father was a pilot, and his is uncle was an aircraft engineer. Two of his cousins also graduated from the University with aerospace engineering degrees.
Bat-Erdene came to the United States on a scholarship awarded to international students. He said reading his acceptance into the University was “the happiest moment” of his life — and he made a promise in his application essay.
“I will do something to make future aircraft safer,” Bat-Erdene said. “That’s the contribution I want to do to this industry.”
Bat-Erdene didn’t know what stand-up comedy was until he got to college. His first experience with it was at a summer camp with other international students. At the camp, students from each country put on a performance or skit. Bat-Erdene was the only person from Mongolia, so he had to come up with a solo act.
One of his friends told him that his anecdotes “were funny at times,” so he went with it. He got up in front of the crowd and told some jokes — and they were a hit.
After his performance, two guys came up to him and asked if he was familiar with stand-up comedy. Bat-Erdene didn’t, so they told him to check out some videos on YouTube.
“I had never used YouTube,” Bat-Erdene said.
From there, he started learning more about stand-up comedy online. After graduating, Bat-Erdene moved back to Mongolia. About five years later, he began working next door at a stand-up club that he’d perform at after his shifts.
Since then, Bat-Erdene said stand-up comedy has taken off in Mongolia in the past two years. His city in Mongolia now has two stand-up clubs.
Although Bat-Erdene is an engineer and a tech entrepreneur, he has also hosted Shark Tank Mongolia for two seasons and appeared on an episode of the TV comedy and traveling series “The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan."
He said his TV presence has helped elevate his recognition as one of the best stand-up comedians in Mongolia.
Aerospace engineering professor Ron Barrett-Gonzalez taught Bat-Erdene while he studied at the University. Barrett-Gonzalez said Bat-Erdene is among the most famous of the aerospace engineering alumni behind Joe Engle and Alan Mulally.
“It’s a rare combination to find an engineer that can crack a good joke,” Barrett-Gonzalez said.
Bat-Erdene said he tells one of his funniest jokes to tourists who are visiting Mongolia. Of course, it’s an engineering joke.
It goes like this: “In your country — Europe or America — you have a thing called ‘speedbump’ where you waste so much cement and metal to slow down a car, but we have a thing called ‘speed holes’ — it’s a much more environmentally friendly engineering solution than you have. Learn from us,” Bat-Erdene said.
Bat-Erdene’s comedy never strays far from his engineering background. He said what he loves most about comedy is its ability to reach people.
“Comedy, in biological terms, it’s like delivery enzymes. You can deliver any idea or message and package it with sweetly-coded comedy and deliver it into small cells of society from 10-year-olds to 90-year-olds,” Bat-Erdene said. “And that’s what I love about comedy.”