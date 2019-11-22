KU alumnus and author Chris Meggs has written a holiday-themed children’s book called “‘Twas the Night Before Tipoff” about the University of Kansas men’s basketball program.

“The idea kind of came to me a couple of years ago around Christmas time, and we were [in Lawrence] for a game,” Meggs said. “I never really did anything with it until last December — [the story] just came out in the first draft.”

Meggs graduated from the KU School of Journalism in 1984 and pursued a career in journalism after college. At the time he came up with the idea for his book, Meggs was working as a news producer for KCTV 5, a television station in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Once I came up with the idea, I felt like I had to do something with it,” Meggs said.

KU senior writes children’s book as inspiration for community, ‘creative outlet’ Kendall Dwyre, a University of Kansas senior, recently published a children's book, "A Fish Out of Water" as a way to inspire children from his hometown and exercise his creativity.

Meggs said he wanted to write a holiday-themed book like this because he thought it would be interesting to write something similar to “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” but about KU basketball and its traditions.

Because of the University’s rich history of basketball, Meggs said it was difficult to focus the story solely on one select group of players. He wanted to incorporate the past — not only historical players, such as Mario Chalmers (’05-’08), Sherron Collins (’06-’10) and Wayne Simien (’01-’05), but historical references to Allen Fieldhouse, too.

“I didn’t want to make it all about the names everyone knows today,” Meggs said. “So I did a little more research and poking around to pick up some inspiration.”

Meggs, his wife, Julie, and his family have a history with the KU basketball program.

“I like the illustration, the colors and just the way that [the illustrator] drew the players in the Fieldhouse and the Jayhawk,” Julie said. “I could see it more as a generational book. We have a three-year-old granddaughter, and I can see this as a book that she's just going to absolutely love.”

Meggs said he has been going to games since his childhood, meaning he already knew about the tradition of the program and Allen Fieldhouse.

After Meggs finished writing the story, he sent it to a few publishing companies. He met with a marketing company and an illustrator, and the book became available for purchase last month.

“Ever since I graduated from the J-school, I’ve been in TV, so everything’s been video,” Meggs said. “When I was writing this book, I never really thought about what it would look like in print.”

Meggs worked with Rob Peters, an illustrator and graphic designer who has worked on other children’s books as well as numerous comic strips.

“I couldn’t really envision how [the book] would look,” Meggs said. “[Seeing the illustrations] was really satisfying, but it just didn’t seem real.”

The end of the book includes quotes from past and current basketball coaches and their experiences in Allen Fieldhouse. Meggs said that was important to add because it communicates the history Allen Fieldhouse brings to anyone who enters.

“[Chris] really took a lot of time, had really thought this through, and it's just a dream of his come true,” Julie said. “We're all proud of him. It's such an accomplishment, and so I think the history of KU itself and then it actually coming alive in the book to me anyway, gave a sense of pride. I think it does a good job at recounting all the stories of KU basketball.”

Meggs’s book is now available for purchase on Amazon and at the KU Bookstore.

Meggs will also visit campus for a reading and signing of his book on Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KU Bookstore.