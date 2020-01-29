Watson Library’s fourth-floor west study carrels now have more light and a wider variety of study spaces after architecture students designed and renovated them this past fall semester.
Students in professor Paola Sanguinetti’s Architecture 509 design-build studio designed and renovated the stacks as a semester-long project that will be completed later this semester.
“Having it done by students for students, I think it just makes it more personal for everyone involved,” said Mark Bowersock, a third-year architecture student from Overland Park who worked on the project.
The renovated study carrels feature new wooden partitions, natural light from five windows, terracotta and acrylic tiles, and 16 study spaces.
The library has been actively involved in the renovation process. Courtney Foat, the assistant director of communications for KU Libraries, said the library had several key objectives for the project: to maximize natural light; to have variable lighting sources; to have a range of comfortable seating and studying options, including standing desks, desks that meet ADA requirements and relaxed readings spaces; to have access to power and to have a welcoming feeling of warmth.
Bowersock said the class worked to narrow down its design to just one during the first few weeks of the semester. Then, students began renovating the week before Thanksgiving break. Bowersock said the class split into teams to work on different parts of the project, including woodwork, steel, terracotta tiles and acrylic tiles. The tiles line the back walls of the study carrels and the partitions between study spaces.
Foat said the materials the students used “bring a very human quality” to the space and warms it up.
The fourth-floor stack renovation is nearly completed, Foat said. The fall class is over, but students from the class will continue to work on the renovation process and plan to have it completed later this semester. The fourth-floor study carrels will be open for use after the renovation process is completed.
A previous architecture design-build studio renovated the third-floor west carrels in the fall of 2017. Foat said the overall objectives for both renovations matched. However, the fourth-floor carrels added unique qualities to its space with this renovation, Foat said.
“Watson Library is a great legacy on campus,” said Christy McWard, the executive director of communications and advancement for KU Libraries. “The stacks are beloved, and so they have been great stewards of those stacks as they’ve designed and thought through them and built them.”
McWard said many of the students who helped with the project are third and fourth-year students who will be graduating within the next couple of years.
“They really won’t necessarily benefit from these themselves, but they and their work are now part of the legacy of Watson Library,” McWard said, “And for generations of Jayhawks who will get to study in those spaces, it’s a really meaningful project.”
Josue Najera, a fourth-year architecture student who worked on the project, said the main goal of the project was to “serve as an inspiration.” Although he said he hadn’t heard of the stacks before this project, Najera now plans to use the space he helped create.
“It’s like if a famous architect goes in his own building,” Najera said. “I hope he does.”