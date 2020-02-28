In its first year, the University of Kansas’s Beekeeping Club has grown its hives, honey and memories.
The club, co-founded by seniors Alex Murray, Joe Skevington and Elizabeth Sundahl, had its first meeting on Jan. 3, 2019 with around 21 members, according to a previous Kansan article.
Now—one year out—the group has added a new hive to its collection, made and sold around 50 lbs. of honey, created and sold their own lip balm out of beeswax, is entirely self-funded and touts over a hundred members, Murray said.
“Getting such a diverse group of people interested has led to a lot of different advancements in the group,” Sundahl said.
The main focus for the group is caring for their hives located at the Native Medicinal Plant Research Gardens. On most Sundays in the fall, the group suited up and completed hive inspections. Murray said that anyone is welcome to come out to the hives, including first-timers, experienced beekeepers and even people who just want a unique photo opportunity.
“It’s a really, really cool experience, and I think that everyone should just do it at least once,” Skevington said. “Just go out there, get a picture and send it to your mom.”
One of the projects of the last year was building reinforcements to help the bees survive during the harsh winter months. The group built a wall of hay that keeps temperatures in the hive as warm as 100 degrees Fahrenheit in the winter.
As the weather gets warmer, the group is planning a sort of 'spring cleaning' for the hives. When the temperature is consistently around 50 degrees, the group will check on the handmade hives after their winter slumber and do some cleaning and repairing.
Although beekeeping is what the group is known for, their activities span beyond that.
“It's kind of grown from wanting to make beekeeping accessible to everyone to doing things like educational outreach and social events to get people together and talking about bees,” Sundahl said.
A significant aspect of KU Beekeeping is educational outreach. The club has completed over 14 classroom visits teaching kids about bees. Talking to elementary school kids about a passion of theirs has turned into the highlight for many of the members.
“It's really awesome to see how excited kids get,” Sundhal said.
Murray said teaching kids about the environment and giving back to the younger generation is one of his favorite aspects of the club.
This spring, the group will have more hive inspections, educational outreach opportunities, lip balm and honey for sale, and will be building a new hive. The club also hosts group bonding events, such as watching “Bee Movie.”
As all of the co-founders are seniors, there will be plenty of room for members to have more leadership opportunities in the future. Murray, Sundahl and Skevington all want to pass on the memorable experience they had to others.
“It's been a really amazing opportunity to run it,” Murray said. “Absolutely the highlight of my college experience.”