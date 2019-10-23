This homecoming weekend, many University of Kansas alumni will return to campus to take part in the Black Alumni Network reunion.
The reunion weekend is a time for alumni to visit their alma mater and see what has changed since they've graduated.
“Some alumni haven’t been back since 2015, so they might not know about the new business school, the new dorms or the growth of West Campus,” said Caleb Bobo, the chair of Black Alumni Network (KUBAN). “They’re all very excited about the bus tour.”
Every other year, KUBAN hosts a reunion for its members. The reunion lasts two days and holds a number of activities. Some of the events include a bus tour of campus, a meet and greet with the chancellor, the Mike and Joyce Shinn African-American Leaders and Innovators Award Reception, a homecoming football tailgate and a KUBAN kickback to wrap up the weekend.
Along with exploring the new parts of campus, the Leaders and Innovator awards ceremony also draws a lot of elation and is considered by most to be the hallmark event, Bobo said.
“We will honor six alumni, one faculty member and one student for their contribution to their community, their field and the Jayhawk brand,” Bobo said.
“We truly have some tremendous alumni who we have been honoring for several years now,” Bobo said. “It’s always great to see the careers and accomplishments of African-American Jayhawks who have walked the hills and gone on to incredible things.”
Current students are also able to attend the reception and events throughout the weekend.
“One of the awardees is current student body president, Tiara Floyd, who is the first African-American woman to have that role, which is why we are awarding her that honor,” Bobo said. “There will also be some current law students in attendance, and, of course, the tailgate is open to anyone who wants to stop by.”
The reunion is also a way for alumni to reconnect with old friends and make new ones, too.
“People typically love the opportunity to see friends they don’t usually see,” said Brenda Vann, another member of the KUBAN leadership team. “[Alumni] also like to talk to students about what’s new on campus, what some of their issues and concerns might be and how they could help.”
Bobo lives in St. Louis and said the Jayhawk community there is quite strong.
“You would be surprised how many Jayhawks, alumni or fans I meet on a regular basis,” Bobo said.
The reunion kicks off Friday, Oct. 25 with the bus tour and will last until Saturday, Oct. 26, ending with the kickback social event.