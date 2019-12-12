Editor’s note: Alana Washington, who is a co-host of the “Black Talk” podcast, works as a copy editor for the University Daily Kansan through a journalism class.
The podcast “Black Talk” is in its first semester at the University of Kansas. Run by the Black Student Union, the show provides perspectives on the Black community and a voice for students at the University to discuss issues about the University, themselves and the community.
“The podcast focuses on topics within the Black community that affect the community as a whole or are experienced by the hosts,” said Jirick Hunter, outreach chair of the Black Student Union and founder of the podcast.
The podcast got its start when a new executive board assumed its roles in the organization and decided a podcast would be a new and effective way to reach out to a wide range of listeners.
“Having a podcast is important because it is a lot more professional and brings a better light to the KU Black community,” said Gabriel Bright, a freshman and a co-host of the show. “In being able to elaborate on points and discuss these issues, we are able to show the Black community in a good light.”
The podcast is recorded on campus and edited by Hunter at home. It comes out monthly. After winter break, the podcast will return the last Thursday of every month.
“Black Talk” currently has three episodes available on BSU’s YouTube channel. The first three episodes include “Black at KU,” “Black College Vibes” and “Coming to Black America.”
The podcast not only creates new perspectives for its listeners, but it also allows the hosts to build on their understandings of each other and issues that are important for themselves and their audience.
“I think for anyone, being able to listen to people express views in an intelligent way is a big takeaway,” Bright said. “Though we may have different logic fueling our views, there is a lot to be learned for everyone.”
Along with three hosts who are on every podcast — Bright, Alana Washington and Josh Wakes — the podcast includes new guest hosts, including students, on every installment of the podcast.
“I learn the most from guest hosts because they come from different states and backgrounds and bring an entirely different reality to the show,” Bright said.
The podcast provides listeners the chance to understand that everyone can connect and share beliefs in a cordial environment, Wakes said.
“The biggest takeaway is news, cultural news and new perspectives,” Hunter said. “By listening, people are able to learn new things going on around us all.”