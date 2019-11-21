The University of Kansas offers free Chinese dance classes at Robinson Center as part of the KU Chinese dance club. It is open to anyone interested, including those with no previous dance experience.
The class has been taught since the fall of 2017 by dance instructor Wanwan Tsai with the help of the Center for East Asian Studies. The class is every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. in Robinson Center 250.
Originally from China, Tsai has been studying dance since she was five years old. She mainly focuses on folk dances from Chinese ethnic minorities instead of classical Chinese dance.
“Classical Chinese dance requires a little more technique to support you and is a little more advanced,” Tsai said. “So here I focus on easier to learn and shorter pieces.”
She sometimes comes up with her own choreography but will also pull from routines she finds online or ones she has learned from her previous studies. She combines bits and pieces for the dance routines in the classes.
This semester, Tsai is teaching a dance inspired by the Dai people of China. Tsai said the song is famous in China and the dance has been popular in the dance community. The dance features fluid hand movements and group synchronization. Tsai said her favorite part about teaching the class is seeing her students finally nail a dance move and developing their own style.
“I think it’s very fun to see how American students do the dance,” Tsai said. “They may not know too much, so they kind of follow the music more — it actually sometimes gives me ideas.”
Ketty Wong, a professor in the School of Music, originally came up with the idea for the club. Wong was teaching a class on music in East Asia when she met Tsai in her Chinese dance class at the Lawrence Arts Center. She brought up the idea of a KU Chinese dance club taught by Tsai to the Center for East Asian Studies and they supported the idea.
“She is having a big impact on how here in Lawrence we see Chinese culture,” Wong said. “And not just Wanwan, but her group, because I think that this is a wonderful group.”
Michaela Harding, a sophomore from Olathe studying East Asian languages and cultures, joined the club her freshman year. She danced in high school and wanted to find an extracurricular club to participate in during her time at the University. She found out about the club through the East Asian studies newsletter. Her favorite part of the class is how Tsai teaches the class.
“Wanwan teaches both techniques but then also artistry,” she said. “She doesn’t miss out on that good technical foundation, but then also gives you the opportunity to have a lot of artistry and you get to know an entirely different dance style you have never known before. It’s very very different, but it’s a lot of fun and I really enjoy it.”
Although not required, Tsai said students have the opportunity to perform what they learn in class at the spring festival performance on Feb. 8 at the Lied Center.