Writer and contributor to the current KU Common Book “Tales of Two Americas: Stories of Inequality in a Divided Nation,” Kiese Laymon will speak at the Lied Center for the fall Common Book keynote lecture Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m.
The event, hosted by the Office of First-Year Experience, will have Laymon give a speech about “Outside,” his essay featured in “Tales of Two Americas.” He will also discuss a number of themes important to the University of Kansas and its growth to become more accepting to students no matter their identity or background, said Howard Graham, associate director of academic programs for the Office of First-Year Experience.
“Here is a really great opportunity to have a shared experience with lots of other people in the community, to hear a great speaker and a great thinker, someone that is going to engage with our community and talk about issues that matter to us,” Graham said.
Laymon is the author of “Heavy: An American Memoir” and “How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America.” The former was named a top book of 2018 by the New York Times critics and led Laymon to be awarded the 2019 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction.
The fall semester keynote lecture is an event that brings the author of the current Common Book to promote a shared academic experience for first-year students. The Office of First-Year Experience has hosted the event since 2012.
“[Laymon] is a very important thinker in the country,” Graham said. “He is going to speak about issues that matter to our community, so regardless if someone read the book or not, it should resonate.”
Laymon is someone who can articulate many critical issues, including social justice and identity, said Cody Charles, an associate director in the Office of Multicultural Affairs. He said he also believes Laymon will be able to connect with the audience using his vulnerability and leave a lasting impact.
“It is a very intimate conversation,” Charles said. “What Kiese does as an author and as an academic is ask people about their own personal journeys and to learn from those journeys.”
The event is free and open to the public.