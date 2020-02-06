Asians and Asian Americans dominated the film and media charts over the last decade. “Parasite,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” BTS, Awkwafina and more have all been apart of the phenomenon.
This has given Asian and Asian-American students and faculty at the University the opportunity to reflect on how Asian representation has shaped the world, including the world’s perception of the Asian demographic — and how it affects themselves.
“For Asians, in general, it means empowerment,” said Patrick Moon, a film and media studies Ph.D. candidate at the University. “[It’s] the feeling that you are a part of this global culture, not just a foreign tourist or anonymous extra in James Bond movies. It means that people, especially western people, are paying attention to your life and values.”
Nancy Tran, a freshman studying film and media studies, said the increased representation made her feel more comfortable and reassured in her career path despite the pressure she felt from her family to seek out a career in science, technology, engineering and math.
“With so much information that proves STEM careers are extremely successful, it makes sense that they wanted me to mimic that kind of success,” Tran said, “But now with more Asian media representation, it gave me even more information and reasons as to why my choice is valid, and they warmed up to it.”
Moon said Asian and Asian-American representation is good, but viewers must pay attention to the depiction.
“Casting an Asian actor itself might not be enough,” Moon said. “What role does she play? How does she speak English and other languages? What about negative stereotypes? The increase in quantity should be followed by qualitative improvement.”
Moon acknowledged that money does play a factor in what the industry invests in and if Asian entertainment is what the public is attracted to, Moon said the industry would not miss a chance to mass-produce it.
Even with the increase of representation gaining traction, the demographic does not forget the long history of white actors cast in Asian roles or typecasting roles based on a general Asian appearance. Moon said that in the Netflix show “Daredevil,” a non-Korean Asian actor was cast as a Korean minor character. Even as a minor character, typecasting may lead to a backlash.
“In the future, I would like to see such characters speak real Korean,” Moon said. “Small things can change a lot.”
The directors of “Ghost in the Shell” cast Scarlett Johansson as the Japanese protagonist Motoko Kusanagi. This casting choice caused internet backlash, specifically on Twitter, and a petition was created in protest.
“When you're representing a group, you want to be as accurate as possible without making a caricature of it,” said Zachary Padilla, a junior studying East Asian Languages. “I guess when you have the representation, you want to make [those characters] seem as normal as possible, depending on your definition of normality.”
Moon said the increase in the demographic’s representation in film is very complicated and often distorted by many conflicting interests of western directors. But overall, more visibility results in more discussions, which might mean less misrepresentation or negative stereotypes.
“Even when Hollywood casts Asian actors, the process is often inconsiderate,” Moon said. “For example, a Japanese actor who does not speak Chinese plays a Chinese character. Paying just a little more attention to their different ethnicities and languages can bring much improvement.”
Regardless of genre, Tran said the Asian women succeeding in the film inspired her to one day do well in the industry too.
“It’s inspiring to see people that look like me successfully break into the industry, and I know it helps others out as well,” Tran said.
Tran said she would like to continue seeing Asian representation in the media and film. But there is still room for change.
“This might lead to positive outcomes: more fair and correct representations, less negative or demeaning stereotypes,” Moon said. “This might lead to more empowerment and fewer prejudices. However, it might end as a temporary trend. What if Japanese or Chinese economies collapse and lose their purchasing power? What if Korean Americans become more interested in other forms of entertainment? We cannot guarantee what is happening now, won’t be reversed.”
—Edited by Brianna Wessling