Andrea Laws, an employee at the University Press of Kansas, was selected to compete to be the cover girl of the renowned Inked magazine in its annual cover girl competition.
The magazine is directly related to the popular reality show “Ink Master,” and focuses on tattoos and the tattoo community. The winner of the cover girl competition has their photo run on the cover of the magazine and receives a cash prize of $25,000.
Laws said she entered the competition completely on a whim.
“It was just a big chance, but it was just something for fun,” said Laws, who graduated from the University in 2008 with degrees in English and film and media studies.
To enter, you have to send a few pictures of your tattoos as well as a short statement about yourself. Not expecting anything, Laws said she was shocked when she received the email that she had been selected.
Voting began on Feb.11 and is free and open to the public. It will remain open until April. Each contestant has a page where they can exhibit their tattoos, a little bit about themselves and something to keep voters interested throughout the process. On her Facebook, Laws said she will also include the stories behind her tattoos, plans for future tattoos and more to engage people with her and the competition.
Friends, family and supporters continue to support Laws throughout this process. Debra Diehl, a coworker at the University Press of Kansas, said she values Laws’ focus and passion, which she knows transfers to this competition as well.
“I just think she’s got the tattoos and the brains and the passion,” Diehl said. “I think she’s very articulate about her tattoos, and I think she’d be a good representation for the tattoo culture.”
Laws said she became interested in tattoos at a young age as a "child of the ‘90s" and tattoos had a perception of edginess. The love and addiction really started after getting her first tattoo of her family crest, Laws said.
“All my tattoos really have backgrounds to them,” Laws said. “All of them do mean something very sacred to me — I don’t get tattoos just to get tattoos.”
Laws said having tattoos as physical representations of her passions often sparks conversations with people she meets. People stop her constantly on the street asking about her tattoos or wanting to take a closer look, she said.
“I just love it because it’s a way for people to kind of express themselves without saying a word,” Laws said. “That’s actually an icebreaker you know — that’s a way to get to understand somebody’s personalities.”
With 10 tattoos and a sleeve in the works, Laws said she has no interest in stopping anytime soon.
“I’m going to get tattooed for as long as I can stand it, and I think that’s going to be forever,” Laws said.
The competition is not only important to Laws because of her passion for tattoos, but also because of her belief in changing the culture of how women are perceived in the media. Covering Laws' office walls are people and things that inspire her, including other magazine covers of Serena Williams, Elizabeth Warren and more.
“I looked at those covers and I was like, ‘That's women,’” Laws said. “That’s what women look like, and this is who we need to focus on.”
If she were selected to be on the cover of the magazine, she said it would not only be a validation to herself and her creativity, but it would symbolize something larger than herself.
“I guess the underlying message would be — be yourself,” Laws said. “Know that you can diversify beauty standards all the time and you don't have to succumb to anything just because somebody told you that’s how it should be.”