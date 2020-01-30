During World War II, a series of seven documentary films commissioned by the U.S. government titled “Why We Fight” were released to justify American soldiers’ involvement in the war. They also served as a purpose to persuade the U.S. public to support the war effort.
Today, two Army war veterans have crafted their own project, a book called “Why We Write: Craft Essays on Writing War” that showcases different literary pieces relating to war.
“You start hearing statistics on how many veterans are committing suicide per day or how only 1% of the population is serving in uniform right now,” said Randy Brown, co-author and editor of the book. “While we’ve been in two wars for nearly 20 years, I think, now more than ever, we need to be building more bridges of empathy and understanding.”
Steven Leonard, co-writer and editor of the book, is the director of the graduate program in business and organizational leadership at the University of Kansas. Before his career at the University, Leonard had a 28-year-long career in the U.S. Army and was a senior military strategist.
Leonard wrote the opening chapter for the book about four years ago. Brown sent Leonard an email regarding what Leonard wrote and said he thought it would be a great project.
“We thought, ‘Let’s use [my piece] as a springboard to get other people to talk about what drives them to write,” Leonard said.
Although the focus of the book is veterans, Leonard and Brown said they wanted a more diverse group of voices portrayed in the book.
“[Families of] people who serve in uniform are immediately affected by deployments, wars and risks,” said Brown, who served for twenty years in the National Guard and spent time reporting in Afghanistan. “My interest in this is helping people tell their stories, so a book is a great way to collect a lot of people together, create it and demonstrate it.”
Brown said the book demonstrates just how varied the voices from military writing are. It contains poetry, short stories — some comedic and some science fiction — and other literary writing.
“Why We Write” has a number of known authors, such as Max Brooks (“World War Z”), Carmen Gentile (“Blindsided by the Taliban”) and Kate Germano (“Fight Like a Girl”).
Leonard and Brown also put out a call for papers to encourage people affected by war to come forward and share their stories.
“You don’t have an excuse for not telling your story with the explosion of publishing,” Leonard said. “This is [veterans'] opportunity to establish some kind of legacy. With this project, we wanted to give people that extra motivation to do so.”
Brown and Leonard said the book is not targeted primarily toward active duty members or veterans — it is for everyone to understand that they all have a story that deserves to be told.
“I hope the book that we collected inspires other veterans, currently serving officers and other family members to pick up the pen and start writing,” Brown said.
“Why We Write” can be purchased on Amazon for about $20.
—Edited by Brianna Wessling