Emily Myers, a freshman from Lawrence, is wearing an outfit picked out specifically for Campus Couture after her mother nominated her to be featured. She’s dressed in a cropped polo shirt, a plaid skirt and a white fuzzy cardigan.
“I try to wear something different every day,” said Myers, who studies visual communication. “I try to mix up my stuff in a way that I haven’t before.”
Myers describes her style as feminine and a little retro. When putting together an outfit, she said she likes to repeat colors, sometimes even going for a monochromatic look. She dresses up to feel her best and it never feels like a chore.
“I’m honestly more comfortable dressing up than if I were to wear sweatpants or athleisure,” Myers said. “Just because I feel more confident in myself. It’s more comforting to me to feel confident and prepared and ready for the day.”
Myers said her area of study and her interest in art often influences her style and uses clothes as an artistic medium to express herself.
She also draws inspiration from high fashion brands, such as Valentino and Gucci, but instead of spending money on name brands, she creates similar looks using cheaper fashion finds. When she goes shopping, she looks for pieces with interesting textures and good quality fabric.
Her willingness to experiment and step out of her comfort zone sets her style apart from others, she said.
“I’m not afraid to be a little bit uncomfortable and wear a nice thick pair of jeans or a tighter skirt or a shorter crop top or something rather than just wearing the same comfortable stuff that’s just easy,” Myers said. “Life is short. Don’t spend it wearing boring clothes.”
Shop the look:
Skirt: Brandy Melville
Shoes: Nike
Necklaces: Urban Outfitters
