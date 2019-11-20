A furniture design class at the University of Kansas has taken a stand against climate change in a surprising way — by sitting down.

On Sept. 23, Greta Thunberg addressed the United Nations and asked, “How dare you?” in this age of growing concern regarding the environment, specifically the climate crisis. Following Thunberg's speech, people are starting to think outside the box with their solutions to warming, including those at the University.

School of Architecture and Design professor Thomas Huang and his problems in industrial design class, INDD 378, have used carpentry to bring attention to action against climate change.

KU students join in the global climate strike on Wescoe Beach Students, staff, faculty and Lawrence residents advocated for climate change awareness Friday afternoon at the University of Kansas. A climate change rally will take place at 5 p.m. later today in South Park.

“It’s hard to ignore the fact that we need to take action,” Huang said in an email to the Kansan. “I came away from [Greta’s speech] with a strong notion that as a teacher, my classroom is my platform.”

In September, a nationwide climate strike took place that many college students participated in, including several University students.

The day before the first Friday of the climate strike, Huang asked his class a question. He asked if they felt a call to do something.

How as designers, could they rethink something simple, like stools, in a way that they could make a contribution and statement in the climate strike?

The class created a set of stools that interlock to symbolize that humans can’t make a difference against climate change without each other.

The project was supposed to be regular individual stools, junior Troy Dunn said, a student in the furniture design class.

“[Huang] got pretty inspired by the recent activism from the climate strike,” Dunn said, “and decided he wanted to turn it into a project based around that.”

Huang said a student in the class said they felt insignificant in this call to action, asking, “How can one person make a difference?”

This became the basis for the design, Huang said.

“The piece is a statement about how we all must rely on each other,” Huang said.

The stools don’t work as individual seating on their own. When configured in a circle, one of the front legs nests into the other front leg of the stool standing directly next to it.

In this way, they are all supporting each other. And together as a unit, they are able to successfully complete their intended job.

Huang said the chairs are a metaphor for what he thinks everyone must do to "solve the impending catastrophe.”

“We wanted to create something that put forward the message of teamwork,” Dunn said. “Because no one individual can fix the issues we have with the environment.”

These stools are not only a metaphor about taking action against climate change, they are also a tangible example of how to use sustainable resources.

“[The students] decided that it couldn’t be a sound argument and statement about the need to curb our behaviors if they used new resources,” Huang said.

The class decided to limit their resources to scrap metal and other unused materials left over from the School of Architecture and Design.

The chairs were set up at Wescoe Beach earlier in the semester for other students to learn from, and they now sit in Chalmers Hall. Now that the climate strike is over, Huang is moving on to other environmental projects — teaching a course called Kaw River Canoe Workshop in which he’s partnered with local artist Kyla Strid and Friends of the Kaw, among others.

Like the stools, the canoes are also crafted using sustainable materials. The participants use locally harvested bamboo and skin the canoe frames with recycled and reclaimed plastic grocery bags.

In her speech, Thunberg emphasized that many people are seeming to turn a blind eye toward the climate crisis. But creative-thinking citizens like Huang and his students may be on their way to uncovering a way to bring attention to this crisis.

“I think creative messages are often more palatable than policy,” Huang said. “I think creative solutions may be the only way out of the climate crisis.”