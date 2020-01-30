Lawrence-based writers Tracey Lien and Kate Lorenz have been awarded this year’s Langston Hughes Creative Writing Awards. Both authors will read their work at an awards ceremony at the Lawrence Arts Center Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
The annual award, presented and sponsored by the Lawrence Arts Center and The Raven Book Store, honors American writer Langston Hughes who spent part of his childhood in Lawrence. The award, intended for unpublished Douglas County writers, includes a $500 check.
Tracey Lien, a KU graduate student from Sydney, Australia studying creative writing, won the award for her poem titled “F*ck Off, We’re Full.” In the poem, she reflects on her experiences as a young person of color and a child of immigrants in her hometown, and the racism she and others faced in Australia. Lien said the title references a message to immigrants she saw written on a man’s chest during a 2005 race riot in Sydney.
“The poem is sort of about that conflict and about what it’s like to grow up in that environment where you identify as Australian, and yet there are so many Australians who don’t believe you are Australian because of the way you look,” Lien said.
Lien said she received the news that she was a winner from a voicemail because she didn’t pick up the phone when she saw the call was from an unknown number.
“I guess the judging committee was all there because it was the most celebratory voicemail ever,” Lien said. “There were people in the background going ‘Hurray!’ It was just so delightful, and it was very surprising.”
KU alumna and Lied Center events coordinator Kate Lorenz submitted three of her works in the fiction category, including her short story about climate change, “Beekeeping.” Lorenz said one of the first things she learned about climate change was the decline of the bee population, and that it stayed at the forefront of her mind.
“It’s just kind of about how something that can be going on in the world can be the undercurrent of everything you’re thinking about or experiencing or feeling,” Lorenz said.
Lorenz is a Lawrence native who grew up 10 blocks from the arts center. She submitted her work for the Langston Hughes Awards and went to the awards ceremony several times in past years, so she was excited to have been selected, she said.
“It’s special that Lawrence even has an award to honor writers in the community. That’s really rare and really cool,” Lorenz said. “It feels really special to get recognition from your community and I mean I even, to some extent, feel like my little kid self still.”
Jackie Hedeman, one of the judges and a grant writer at the Lawrence Arts Center, said the decision this year was unanimous among the five judges.
“I would say one thing that both of the winning pieces had in common this year was that they were obviously incredibly well written, but also they spoke to really kind of urgent human questions both big and small that we thought reflected the spirit of Langston Hughes,” Hedeman said.
The event is celebrated on Hughes’ birthday and is free and open to the public. Cake will be served after the readings.
