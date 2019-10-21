The University of Kansas is celebrating its 107th homecoming with a week of celebrations that kicked off Saturday, Oct. 19. The KU Alumni Association is hosting events the week leading up to Saturday’s football game against Texas Tech.
From free hot chocolate and mugs to a dedication to the National Pan-Hellenic Council chapters at the University, here are this year’s remaining homecoming events:
Decor Competition | Monday, Oct. 21 | All day
Student organizations compete by decorating wherever they call home in coordination with this year’s theme “Far Above the Golden Valley.”
Chalk & Rock | Tuesday, Oct. 22 | Wescoe Beach from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An annual tradition, student groups create murals using chalk on the Wescoe beach sidewalk that represent their organization and reflect the homecoming theme.
Jayhawk Jingles | Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. | Adams Alumni Center
Student groups compete against each other by performing original skits and musicals, which are often Jayhawk-themed.
National Pan-Hellenic Council Divine Nine Plot Dedication | Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. | Burge Union Commons
A series of monuments will be dedicated outside of the Burge Union to the National Pan-Hellenic Council chapters the University.
TRIO SES & STEM Great Mug Giveaway | Thursday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Strong Hall Rooms 6 and 7
Free hot chocolate and cider along with a mug of your choice from the more than 500 options will be given away by TRIO SES & STEM.
UNIV 101 Mentoring Event | Thursday, Oct. 24 from 3 to 4 p.m. | Adams Alumni Center
KU alumni will speak about their first year at the University and give advice “on how to make the most of it.” The event, co-sponsored by the Office of First-Year Experience, is intended for first year students in UNIV 101 classes.
KU Black Alumni Reunion Weekend | Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26
The KU Black Alumni Reunion will take place the weekend of homecoming, including an award ceremony and a tailgate. Visit the KU Black Alumni’s website to register for events.
Student Alumni Network Home Football Friday | Friday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Adams Alumni Center
This week’s Home Football Friday will feature free food from Salty Iguana and Hot Box Cookies.
Homecoming Parade | Friday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. | Massachusetts Street in Downtown Lawrence
The annual homecoming parade will begin at South Park and end at Seventh and Massachusetts Streets.
KU vs. Texas Tech Football Game | Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. | David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
The week’s celebrations culminate when the Jayahwks take on the Red Raiders in their homecoming match-up at 6 p.m.