For students who celebrate, the Thanksgiving holiday is often a time for food, family and time away from school. However, for international students, figuring out their holiday plans may look a little different.

Some get to spend Thanksgiving with relatives who live in the United States. Muditha Kapukotuwa, a senior studying education and sports management who grew up in Dubai, will spend Thanksgiving this year with family in Lawrence.

He has spent most Thanksgiving breaks with his aunt and uncle in Lawrence, having a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey and gravy — a favorite of his, he said.

But that wasn’t Kapukotuwa’s only option when it came to celebrating.

“The International Student Services [does] a Thanksgiving dinner, and there’s other international organizations that do Thanksgiving dinners,” Kapukotuwa said. “I feel like that helps students who don’t have any family in the [United States].”

International Student Services and the International Student Association are both campus organizations that aim to help international students feel welcomed and supported on campus with events and helpful information.

“They teach us, too,” Kapukotuwa said. “I remember we had a whole week where they sent emails out and flyers teaching us about what it was. I had no idea. I had always heard about Thanksgiving, but I had no idea what it was.”

Bhroovi Gupta, a sophomore from Mumbai, India, studying graphic design, has taken part in and helped to plan the International Student Association’s annual fall dinner for the past couple years. Gupta used her graphic design skills to create the flyers for the event.

The fall dinner, specifically for international students but welcome to all, is a free event that has a variety of food donated from Lawrence restaurants, Gupta said.

The fall dinner took place on Nov. 14, before Thanksgiving break this year, so Gupta has different plans to celebrate the holiday.

“I plan to go to this dinner that is with one of the families in Lawrence,” Gupta said. “They are just sweet. The thing is, I met them once at the airport, and it’s just a weird connection — there’s no links. They just called me over.”

Gupta has had a few opportunities when it came to celebrating this holiday season that have helped her feel more involved in the holiday.

“I don’t feel excluded at all,” Gupta said. “I think everyone, like my job, my student organizations, my class and everything has kept me so engrossed in it that it’s not my holiday, but it feels like it’s my holiday too.”

Invitations from acquaintances and friends are where many international students end up celebrating the holiday.

Subradweep Patra, a graduate student studying bioengineering from Calcutta, India, was invited to a friend’s celebration and will spend the holiday with his friend's family in Atchison, Kansas.

“This will be my first Thanksgiving with an American family,” Patra said.

Thanksgiving can also bring up memories of holidays international students celebrate where they are from — many of which also place importance on family and food.

Gupta said Thanksgiving can remind him of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, as it takes place around the same time and centers on celebratory family dinners with lots of food.

Being away from family during these holidays can be difficult, especially when many students use the break to go home and see their parents or other family.

“Every festive break here, I kind of miss them,” Kapukotuwa said about his parents.

Although the holiday may bring up thoughts of missing family far away, for some students, Thanksgiving gives the opportunity to spend time with the people that mean the most in their lives here.

“I do feel like everyone is going home and everyone is going to see family, but then, I think my family over here [are] the friends that I have and the people I live with,” Gupta said. “I think that they are really good people.”