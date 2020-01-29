Undergraduate research assistants Colleen Buchanan and Elizabeth Liu traveled to the southern African country of Namibia during the 2018-2019 winter break, returning with exhibition-worthy photos.
During their expedition, Buchanan and Liu, both studying ecology, evolution and organismal biology, furthered their interests in animal behavior and herpetology, taking photos of the different organisms they studied. When they returned to Lawrence, they said they asked the KU Natural History Museum staff if they could display some of their images.
Their displayed photos are of the wildlife, scenery and sand dunes at the Gobabeb Training and Research Centre. They studied three different species – the Namib web-footed gecko, the shovel-snouted lizard and the legless skink.
“I like working in the field as opposed to a laboratory,” Liu said. “So to be able to go to Namibia made me realize that there are opportunities like [fieldwork] and being able to see things for myself that I want to pursue later in life.”
Buchanan said that the goal of the display was to show the extensive reach of undergraduate research and to bring an otherwise unknown ecosystem to the center of the University’s community.
While in Namibia, Buchanan and Liu studied movement ecology, which is how animals move in their environment. By studying animal movement, researchers can learn why animals make certain movements to find food and avoid predators.
Buchanan and Liu started doing research work for the Natural History Museum’s Mammalogy Collection Manager Maria Eifler in the fall of 2017. Eifler runs a nonprofit research institution with her husband, Douglas Eifler. Douglas Eifler is a full-time herpetologist – one who studies reptiles and amphibians. The University and Erell Institute funded the expedition.
“There are a lot of opportunities out there that aren’t advertised,” Buchanan said. “If people really just tell their professors that they’re interested in doing research, they’re going to steer you in the right direction; that’s kind of how we came into the research ourselves.”
Clarification: A previous version of this article was unclear about which winter break Buchanan and Liu took their photos. They took them during the 2018-2019 winter break.