After teaching for 17 years, University of Kansas professor Jane Barnette allows her students to structure their curriculum by allowing her students to choose between a graded and ungraded syllabus.
The graded syllabus relies on a point-based system, while the ungraded syllabus is labor-based.
When following the ungraded syllabus, a student is guaranteed a B+ in the class if they complete all of their assignments and meet the conditions agreed upon in the syllabus. To earn an A, the students are allowed to participate in extra work. Students have to vote unanimously for ungraded in order for the structure to move forward.
After reading “A Pedagogy of Kindness,” by Catherine Denial, Barnette, who has taught at the University for six years, began research on ungraded classrooms. The articles she read discussed how grades can cause students to have increased levels of anxiety, which she said moved her to tears.
"I wanted to help, but I didn’t know how because I’m not a therapist, and I'm not pretending to be, but what I can do is find ways that my syllabus doesn't add to the problem," Barnette said. "Instead, it potentially helps the problem.”
Barnette allows her students to vote with privacy. The class writes secret ballots and announces the winning decision. If the vote isn’t unanimous, she allows her students to make amendments to the syllabus in order to make everyone feel comfortable.
"It just makes my job so much more pleasurable,” Barnette said, “To feel like I’m in it with the students as opposed to being the person who holds all of the knowledge and then dribbles it out.”
Chris Pendry, a sophomore studying theatre, culture and society, has taken Barnette’s class with the graded and ungraded approach. He said he enjoys the labor-based method because it allows students to focus more on improvement.
“When I would turn in an assignment, I would receive half a page of feedback,” Pendry said. “It allows learning to be more personalized. I feel more comfortable going into her class because she makes it clear that she has our best interest.”
Barnette said she plans to work with the Center for Teaching Effectiveness, an organization that provides professional development to upcoming teachers. She also may be a part of upcoming workshops that will teach graduate students who are becoming teaching assistants how to adopt techniques of labor-based work and graded work.
—Edited by Brianna Wessling