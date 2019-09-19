A documentary film about immigration in a southwestern Kansas town, directed by KU film and media studies professor Bob Hurst, is in its final stages of production. “Garden City” focuses on immigration, domestic terrorism and the ups and downs of living in a pluralistic society in Garden City.
Hurst has been working on the film with producer and University of Kansas graduate Tess Banion for about two and a half years. They recently ran a successful Kickstarter campaign and have visited Garden City dozens of times for the film.
“We don’t have a deadline,” Hurst said. “We go down there, we hang around until the story sort of reveals itself in a way.”
Garden City first caught Hurst’s attention after he heard about the failed bomb plot of three men targeting Muslim Somali immigrants who lived there in 2016. When he went to investigate with his film crew, he learned Garden City has a large immigrant population because of the many job opportunities available.
“Garden City is a majority-minority city,” Hurst said. “There’s more than 30 languages spoken in the public schools, and that’s because the biggest primary employer is a meatpacking plant.”
The film explores how immigration has allowed the city to thrive. It also shows how Garden City sets an example as a community of people from many different backgrounds who come together to keep a city alive.
“Immigration is literally life for these cities because without immigration there wouldn’t be anything left,” Hurst said. “Garden City is not perfect. There are struggles, but people agree that we have to work to get along.”
The documentary includes people from many different countries, including Mexico and Somalia, but producer Tess Banion said she doesn’t want the main takeaway from the documentary to simply be all the different nationalities present in the city.
“There are plenty of communities in this country that have very diverse populations,” Banion said. “The difference between that and Garden City is that Garden City found a way to make it work.”
Some of Hurst’s students have been involved in the project as well, helping with research and interviews. Bailey Dickman, who works as the assistant producer, is a former student of Hurst’s who graduated in May and has been part of the crew since the fall of 2018. She’s been to Garden City multiple times with Hurst and has interviewed many of the residents about their experiences as immigrants living there.
“We get a big sensationalized view of immigration from media and stuff like that, but really, it’s something that happens every day and is something that is super necessary, especially for the more rural parts of America to keep growing,” Dickman said.
Hurst said he made a conscious decision to not mention the president in the documentary to focus more on controlling the narrative of what type of country the United States is.
“Next year is an election year, so we hope that it will sort of add to the discourse and make people think a little bit about what kind of country is this and what kind of country do you want to be in,” Hurst said.
The crew is currently moving onto post-production, and is now focusing on the editing and the soundtrack for the film. Hurst said he hopes to have “Garden City” completed by spring next year and plans to have screenings in theaters by next summer.