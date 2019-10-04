After noticing a lack of collaboration between the dance and film departments at the University of Kansas, film and media studies senior Caleb Simpson decided to create a video to his song “Sound Escape” to match his vision and passion.
Simpson goes by the pseudonym Swade Simpson on YouTube and Soundcloud. He said he describes “Sound Escape” as a pop-dance beat with heart and soul.
Simpson said he has been producing his own music for about three years but said his background extends back to classical piano training. Simpson creates all the music and lyrics for his songs, but he said he always has someone else sing his lyrics.
To start the collaboration on the video for "Sound Escape," Simpson contacted the KU dance department's Administrative Associate Senior Dawn Hawkins, who put him in touch with students to be in the video.
Simpson said making this connection between the film and dance departments isn’t uncharted territory.
“We have these connections now,” Simpson said. “I want them to take and put their own spin on something — maybe take what I did to the next level.”
As a film student, he said he thought the collaboration would be the perfect opportunity for his new song. The music video features choreographer Jillian Armstrong, who graduated from the University last year, as well as a few more students from the dance department.
Simpson also produced and directed the video. When looking for someone to sing “Sound Escape,” he said he contacted his old piano teacher, who then recommended his son, Asaph Jewsome. Jewsome has collaborated with Kansas City-area musicians with projects releasing soon.
“[Working with Caleb] was pretty cool,” Jewsome said. “I never made a music video before — it was new to me. People were professional, and the lights were perfect. Caleb had the vision in his head. He’d tell me what to do, and we would talk and record. It was a cool experience.”
Simpson said he wanted to open an avenue for future students to collaborate between the two departments. He said he hopes people will be able to connect to the soul of the music he makes and inspire them to do something new themselves.
Both Simpson and Jewsome said they hope to collaborate with more students and community members in the future.
Simpson plans to release an EP sometime in 2020 and has more projects planned for the year.