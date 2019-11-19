A University of Kansas senior is using writing as a creative outlet and as a way of inspiring children from his hometown.
Kendall Dwyre, from Ingalls, Kansas, self-published an original children’s book, “A Fish Out of Water,” through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing. The book was illustrated by Zachery Manza Wideman and is available on Amazon for $7.99.
“I’ve always enjoyed writing as a way to process what’s inside of me,” Dwyre said. “I don’t know if it was something out of my life, or it just kind of hit me, but I decided to make a story out of it.”
“A Fish Out of Water” follows the story of Roman, a fish who would rather spend time alone following his “artistic pursuits” rather than be in a school of other fish in the pond. Roman’s adventures in following his artistic dreams lead him to Roger, who shows him that he doesn't need to be alone just because he’s different.
“I think a big part of the story is, ‘It’s OK to not be perfectly smooth on the outside,’” said senior Steven Davis from Olathe, one of Dwyre’s friends. “It’s okay to have a little bit of weathering because that shows you’ve experienced things.”
Dwyre said he was motivated to pursue publishing the story after talking about what he had written with his dad over winter break a couple years ago. Dwyre, a double major in business information systems and data analytics, said he had little experience with the publishing industry.
He said his personal gain outweighs any financial compensation from the book, as he does not believe he will break even with the profits he makes off Amazon.
Aside from his own feeling of accomplishment, he hopes the story will impact children from his hometown. Dwyre comes from a community of about 300 people in western Kansas and described his time at the University as a journey of “trailblazing.”
“For me to go back home and know that kids have a tangible copy of something of a person that they looked up to, that’s worth it for me,” Dwyre said.
Dwyre does not have plans of publishing another book anytime soon. He said he has recently gotten into journaling as a way of verbalizing his emotions in addition to writing short stories.
He said he hopes “A Fish Out of Water” can be something he can look back on with pride after finishing college, and that it will continue to be something impactful for his community.
“What I would hope for kids to take away from the story is that being an individual is OK and having your own things that you’re interested in — maybe like writing a children’s book,” Dwyre said. “We all have things that we love to do, and we shouldn’t let life captivate us and put us in a cell.”