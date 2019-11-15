Aspiring actor and model Freddy Mwangi is dressed his best for the internship fair on campus, ready to make a strong first impression.
“Whenever I'm taking a test or it’s a big day coming, I’ll dress nice because if you dress nice, it trains your mind to subconsciously make you feel good about yourself and just have more confidence,” he said.
Mwangi is a sophomore from Olathe studying journalism and acting. He has a passion for fashion and is a brand ambassador for multiple clothing brands, including Halifornia Apparel. He posts pictures of his outfits to his Instagram and does photoshoots as well. He said he hopes building his resume will set him apart from others.
“If I talk to another bigger company, I’ll tell them who I’m working for and what I’ve done in the past, so they’ll see, ‘This guy’s the real deal,’” he said. “It’s not just amateur stuff.”
Mwangi is dressed in gray glen plaid dress pants, brown dress shoes and a blue blazer. The pants are his favorite part of the outfit.
He said that although his fashion style is his own, he gets some of his inspiration from Jaden Smith and considers him a fashion icon. Some of Mwangi’s favorite brands are Fashion Nova, H&M, Dolce & Gabbana and Versace.
Mwangi’s favorite way to accessorize is with jewelry. He’s wearing earrings in both ears and a necklace. He’s also sporting a beaded bracelet with the Kenyan flag — a tribute to his family’s home country — on one wrist and a watch on the other.
“You always have to wear a watch,” he said. “I wear it every day. Even if it’s just a casual vibe, I’ll still wear it because my hand just feels naked without a watch.”
Mwangi will walk in The Kritiq Fashion Show on Nov. 24 in Kansas City, Missouri. This will be his first time walking at a fashion show and hopes it will lead to other modeling opportunities in the future.
Shop the Look:
Pants: H&M
Blazer: Express Men
Shoes: Aldos
Campus Couture is a weekly feature that spotlights one University student, faculty or staff member who is dressed to impress. Check kansan.com weekly to see who’s featured in upcoming installments.
