With aspirations to one day create scores for feature film productions, sophomore music composition major decided he wanted to jump-start his career by collaborating with KU film majors.
McGehee reached out to the KU Filmworks club, which is dedicated to connecting students to help each other on film projects, and connected with a couple of students who were looking for original music for their films instead of the typical royalty-free music, such as music from YouTube.
“I like music that has a narrative,” McGehee said. “Imagining a plot or some kind of video visual in my head has always been how I write, so it kind of makes sense for me to go into film.”
McGehee has recently started composing music for senior film major Zach Boehm’s short film titled “Unknown.” The film is about a couple in Kansas who find an unconscious man who wakes up in a lake with no memory of who he is. The couple takes him to the police station when they find out a police officer is missing. The whole town is left in shambles trying to figure out the identity of the unknown man and the whereabouts of the police officer.
Boehm gave McGehee “No Country for Old Men” as an example of a soundtrack he thinks would go well with “Unknown.” Boehm said it has “that sort of neo-noir, desolate kind of energy, but at the same time it's in this small town in Kansas, so you want to get that kind of vibe as well.”
McGehee said he usually starts composing by figuring out which instruments he’s going to use. So far for “Unknown,” he’s using a low eerie string bass complemented by cellos. He plans to add woodwinds and guitars in the future to achieve the desolate energy that Boehm is looking for.
“Instrumentation is the biggest thing because once you figure out what instruments you want to include, you can find out their strengths, their weaknesses and what ideas that you can easily put with that,” McGehee said.
McGehee has also collaborated with junior film major Ishan Parikh for two short films: one is a surreal film titled “Novelty Ultra,” and one is a thriller titled “The Girl from Paris.”
For “Novelty Ultra,” Parikh wants the music to give off “a very simplistic tone but at the same time, it deals with out-of-this-world experiences,” Parikh said.
“A lot of ambient mixed with a lot of orchestral stuff,” Parikh said. “The music from ‘Game of Thrones’ we took as inspiration.”
For “The Girl from Paris,” Parikh said he asked McGehee “to explore a little bit more instruments — low strings and a lot of vibrating music.”
McGehee said the directors gave him a list of the characters’ names, the setting and the genre of the film so that he can begin to do some research to come up with some song ideas before their films are completely finished and edited.
Boehm said the collaboration between film and music composition students doesn’t occur on a regular basis. Most film students opt to use music that’s more easily available to them online.
“A lot of the film students use royalty free music,” Boehm said. “I've done it myself. And it is so much better when you have someone make music specifically catered for the film — you can tell the difference.”
Boehm and McGee both said they hope the collaboration between film and music composition students continues more frequently into the future. McGehee hopes to work on a feature-length film with a film student before he graduates in order to gain more experience for his portfolio, closer to his dream of composing music for a musical film.
“It’s surprising that there's not more collaboration between theater and film specifically, but also the School of Music because they all three go hand in hand,” Boehm said.