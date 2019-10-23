KU student architecture studio wins global Architecture MasterPrize for green design

Standing 15 feet tall, the leaning poles of the Kaw Pavilion at Burroughs Creek Park slant toward the center of the structure as they circle its canopy made of fabric sails. The cloth is cut to the likeness of the stretched animal hides used by the original indigenous tribes of Kansas. Recycled road signs layer the two sides of the pavilion in the pattern of water, prairie grass and fire.
Assistant architecture professor Keith Van de Riet taught the third-year architecture studio that designed and built the pavilion at 900 E. 15th St. Pavilions are usually decorative structures found in parks that give some form of shelter. The studio collaborated with the city and community to create the structure without a budget, ultimately winning the international Architecture MasterPrize for green architecture.
“It's an award that generally just recognizes a significant achievement in architecture,” Van de Riet said. “We entered the student category on that one, and we won the small project award for green architecture.”
The studio also won the AIA Kansas Design Awards for “Small Architectural Project” where it entered into the professional category for architectural design.
“I think it's a unique piece of architecture, and I'm very proud of what we accomplished,” Van de Riet said. “It's unlike anything else in Lawrence or in the state, and I think that's why it won. When you're forced to innovate, because of a low budget, or purely recycled materials, new things happen.”
This was the first project Van de Riet had done with no budget.
“We relied entirely on donations and recycled materials. We were able to work with a lot of local vendors and local contractors to help us out,” Van de Riet said. “It really kind of came together piece by piece, but in the end, it was really a big project for us.”
The studio also collaborated with architect and urban designer Suzan Hampton, who worked as a project leader during the semester, connecting the class with the community.
“I was really proud of the students and the team,” Hampton said. “Everybody came together: the community, the city, the School of Architecture. There's so many people involved in this that it's really an award for everybody.”
Designing and Building the Kaw Pavilion
The idea started with a conversation between Hampton and Van de Riet. As a co-founder of Friends of Lawrence Area Trails, Hampton works to promote and improve the Lawrence trail systems and to create a showcase for green infrastructure.
“I saw a need for a trailhead or a note on the trail network to provide shade and a place to sit down and a gathering space for the neighborhood and the community,” Hampton said.
They started by looking at the constraints of the project, finding ways to design the structure around those obstacles.
“We started with this concept of a kit of parts where it's like a random Lego set,” said Ernesto Lopez, a fourth-year student in the School of Architecture and Design who was one of the studio participants. “We have this idea of what we want to make, but we don't necessarily have the most ideal materials.”
in the initial planning which allowed residents to learn more about the project and voice their thoughts.
“We definitely got both positive and negative feedback,” Lopez said, “And a lot of it was just criticism on what we were presenting, and it made us aware of certain things that we hadn’t thought about.”
This feedback allowed the studio to design a structure the community and the city could support. The end project created a shaded area and helped put native prairie grasses back into the environment.
“These kinds of plants will clean stormwater runoff off the streets and clean the pollution out of the water, and they also help prevent flooding because they slow the water down,” Hampton said, “So it will seep into the ground instead of going into the watershed.”
During the semester, the studio transitioned from designing and paper planning to building and constructing the final project, giving them the experience of following a project through to completion.
“Once you're on a job site with people, it's just a different relationship,” Van de Riet said. “You start to have respect for each other, you start to learn how to physically work around each other, and you start to anticipate each other's steps — and that's something that's hard to get when you're just sitting at a desk, exchanging digital files.”
Community Engagement
On June 1, the studio held its opening party for the structure, inviting residents and contributors to see the finished project.
“I'd say [we have received] 99.9% positive feedback at this point,” Van de Riet said. “Some questions about what is it, what's the mural across the front, which, in the end, we sort of arranged all the street signs to represent water, prairie grass and fire, and those being the elements of the prairie and how it's managed in our natural state.”
Hampton said the pavilion has become a meeting space for community organizations and social groups. Ramona Cliff is a local artist who received a grant to project her images of Indigenous people onto the pavilion.
Cliff said she’s showing photo projections at the pavilion featuring the Native American community members in Lawrence and promoting indigenous visibility.
“It [is] representing the building structures of the original inhabitants of the Lawrence area,” Cliff said. “It looks like it's going to be a really good spot to do a production.”
Because the pavilion pulls inspiration from traditional Native American structures, it creates a location for her to showcase her work.
“I'd say that people working together can make big visions happen,” Hampton said. “[You’ve] just got to be consistent and you can do it. Anybody can do it.”