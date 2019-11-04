Every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., University of Kansas students meet in the Robinson Center to practice K-pop dance routines. To the sounds of high-energy Korean pop music, students dance and laugh together for two hours.
The club started in fall 2018 with about five or six members who would consistently show up. Now, the club has grown, and around 15 members show up to every meeting.
The students have bonded over their love of Korean music and culture as well as their histories of dance in general. Many of the students started out practicing different forms of dance then gravitated toward K-pop dance later on.
“For me, it's kind of a whole new world because the K-pop songs and the energy they give us is a lot different,” said freshman speech-language-hearing major Precious Santana, who is the newly elected dance instructor of the club. “[With] K-pop idols, you get to see their personality, and you feel like a family with them.”
K-pop is a genre of music that was initially popular in South Korea but has since grown in popularity in the United States, according to Vox.
Along with its growth came the culture of K-pop — high-energy dance routines and an aesthetic that could most closely be considered a mashup of early 2000s heartthrob teens and the modern day “e-boy.” However, most of the students dressed in athletic clothing at the K-pop club meeting.
“It's a combination of different genres. Of course, you can hear pop very similar to what we have currently in the United States, but it might also include pop that sounds like it’s straight from the '80s or some R&B — maybe even a little bit of hip hop,” said junior foreign language education major Lily Kenn, president of the club.
Sophomore strategic communications and East Asian languages and cultures major Megan Londeen, vice president of the club, said the club tries its best to mirror what K-pop stars do in their routines. Club leaders watch videos on YouTube and Instagram to see how K-pop groups, such as Shinee, who has 3.4 million Instagram followers, do certain moves and then teach the dances to the rest of the club.
Londeen said the club tries to figure out easier ways to do certain moves that are more difficult so that less experienced dancers can still participate.
“We invite anybody,” Londeen said. “No matter if you have no dancing experience at all, or you're a pro dancer or if you don't know anything about Korea or K-pop.”