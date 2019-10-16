Being a college student is expensive. On top of paying tuition, students have to budget for rent, food, clothes and spending money. Although finding time to work can be difficult for full-time students, they are finding ways to do so. According to a 2017 study by the Digest of Education Statistics, 43% of full-time undergraduate students are employed.
Time management is a challenge that many of these working students are facing. They must designate necessary time to be successful in school while trying to earn a living wage.
The study also shows that 17% of employed students work 20 to 34 hours a week. Careful planning and time management are vital for students who fall into this category, and opportunities for any type of self-care can be scarce.
The Kansan spoke with students who work while going to school. Here are their tips on how to maintain a school- and work-life balance:
Make sure that you’re speaking with your professors and supervisors
Junior Annie Blake is majoring in communication studies and works at the KU Bookstore.
“It’s all about communicating with both the professors and the people who are scheduling me here, just to make sure I’m not getting too overwhelmed,” Blake said.
Junior English major Logan Bell works two jobs on campus, so he has to plan with a little more caution.
“The main thing is organizing and communicating with my supervisors to see what specific times I will need available,” Bell said.
The extra benefit to an on-campus job
Mary Kate Donegan, a senior majoring in speech language hearing, also works at the KU Bookstore. She said there is an extra benefit to working on campus.
“If you feel like you’re overwhelmed and working too much, it’s not a problem to ask for less hours so you can focus on your school work,” Donegan said.
Junior Collin Biery works at the KU Card Center, and he also believes that working on campus has an extra benefit.
“I think that having a student job that allows you to work on homework while you're there, like the one I have, is really beneficial and a lot less stressful,” Biery said. “I’ve had jobs where I couldn’t do that, and now I can.”
Prioritize your studies
Junior Amy Curiel, an elementary education major, said her main focus is on being a student. Despite this, she continues to work at the Kansas Union.
“I give myself enough time to actually work on homework,” Curiel said. “I usually [keep] my shifts between four and five hours.”
Enjoy where you work
Sophomore Erin Bugeé said that her course load has gotten a lot heavier, but she’s managed it so far because she enjoys her job at KJHK.
“Since it’s something I’m passionate about, it’s really helped me stay on top of things," Bugeé said. "I’m actually doing what I like."
Plan your schedule in advance
Junior Olivia Jones sets up her schedule a few weeks in advance.
"I think it comes down to what your priorities are and how you manage your time," Jones said. "The biggest thing is really making sure you have strong time management skills."
Another student, senior Lilah Wilder, also plans her schedule in advance. Wilder, who is a double major in French and global and international studies and a double minor in Arabic and Middle Eastern studies, works with the Office of Study Abroad and Global Engagement.
“It’s really just about making sure your free time is dedicated to homework,” Wilder said.