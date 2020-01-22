The University of Kansas will award two honorary degrees during the 2020 commencement ceremony — one to professional artist and former KU professor Roger Shimomura, and one to KU alumnus and documentary host and producer Bill Kurtis.

Kurtis will receive the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters for his contributions to journalism and media. Shimomura will receive the degree of Doctor of Arts for his contributions to the visual arts field and his artistic achievements, according to a news release from the University.

The recipients are nominated by the public and then chosen by the University’s Committee on Honorary Degrees. The University started awarding honorary degrees in 2012.

“KU awards honorary degrees based on nominees’ outstanding scholarship, research, creative activity, service to humanity or other achievements consistent with the academic endeavors of the university,” according to the release.

Shimomura is best known for his paintings depicting Japanese-American themes that reflect his heritage and family history. His works are often political and explore social justice issues. Shimomura said he was surprised when he heard he would be receiving an honorary degree from the University.

“[It] was the last thing on my mind, so I was pretty shocked realizing what an honor it is to receive that,” Shimomura said.

Shimomura has lived in Lawrence for more than 50 years. As a retired KU professor and a longtime Lawrence resident, Shimomura said this honorary degree feels different than previous awards he has received because he wasn’t actively pursuing it.

“I hope it’s not 100 years before the next person that comes from fine arts is nominated. Certainly, they have some of the most outstanding people in the field teaching,” Shimomura said. “I just hope whoever is doing the evaluation will look upon all fields equally because there are certainly people that are deserving within every area of study and fine arts at KU.”

The Spencer Museum of Art holds many of Shimomura’s prints and other works of art. Saralyn Reece Hardy, the director of the Spencer Museum of Art, said she is thrilled to see Shimomura receive an honorary degree.

“I am particularly pleased that in this moment in time an artist like Roger, whose work is so socially relevant and artistically compelling, is getting this award,” Hardy said. “The University of Kansas should be very proud to have someone of Roger Shimomura’s stature associated with the University.”

Shimomura is currently working on a series of 100 small paintings for a show in Seattle called "100 White Lies" for next year.