Zoie Thomas, a fifth year communications major from Compton, California, dresses in a modern eclectic style to boost her confidence and to show off her personality.
“Fashion to me is an extension of myself," Thomas said. "I would say that all fashion is an extension of self because no matter who you are, people are looking at the way you look first."
Thomas first gained an interest in fashion through her fashionista father and his hand-me-downs. Now, she takes inspiration from his ‘70s and ‘80s style and makes it her own by creating modern silhouettes with bright colors and fun patterns.
“I very much dress for myself. I could care less what anyone else thinks of my outfit or what I’m wearing,” Thomas said. “I am a big supporter of tiny tops and big pants. I'm not a teeny tiny girl, which is people's ideal for that type of dressing.”
Thomas does a lot of her shopping at thrift stores to minimize her carbon footprint, but also likes shopping at stores like Urban Outfitters, UNIF and Hot Lava. She shows off her fashion finds and makeup abilities on her Instagram page regularly.
Thomas said she wants people to wear what they like instead of limiting themselves to a certain style based on their body types or age. She hopes that in the future, the fashion industry will be more inclusive to different body types.
“Realizing that no one else’s opinion of you matters in the grand scheme of your life is the biggest thing that helps people evolve in fashion and get more comfortable,” Thomas said. “Anyone can put on something cute and look good, but if you feel good in it, it’s going to look better, even if it's not ‘for your body type’ or ‘for your age.’”
Thomas said that dressing up gives her the confidence she needs to make it through the day and that she feels more in control when she’s wearing something she likes. Through her fun and bright fashion, she hopes people will see her in a positive light.
“I hope [my style] says that I’m very inviting and very fun because I do consider myself a really fun and inviting person,” Thomas said. “I love making friends and I love meeting people and being around people so I hope that my style is inviting.”
Lately, Thomas has been making and selling her own earrings on her Depop page to raise money for organizations supporting the protests around the world. Many of her made-to-order and customizable resin earrings feature slogans like “BLM” and “resist,” in solidarity with the movement. She is donating all profits to organizations like Black Lives Matter and the American Civil Liberties Union.
“The least I could do is donate the money to an [organization] that actively needs my money,” Thomas said.