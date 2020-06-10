University of Kansas student Hannah Bowen, a senior from Wichita, didn’t always have an interest in makeup and fashion. In fact, Bowen said she used to have a hard time embracing femininity at all.
“I still had this really weird complex about my own femininity, like liking girly things and feminine things and pink,” Bowen said. “I love pink now, it’s my favorite color, but in high school I kind of saw it as you can’t be edgy and cool and also like pink and feminine things.”
Bowen said that changed when she met a friend in her freshman year of high school who fully embraced all things “girly.”
“Through her I was like, ‘Damn, it’s okay to like girly things,’” Bowen said. “It doesn’t make you weak and stupid. It’s pretty and fun to kind of play up your own femininity, and ever since I met her I've always liked pink and girly things.”
Bowen said her current top style icons include Rico Nasty, Juno Birch, Amanda Lepore and 2000s pop culture influencers like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. However, drag queens were her first style inspiration.
“I honestly learned how to do my makeup from watching drag queens,” Bowen said. “That was probably the cornerstone of my personality for a really long time... I just love things that are really extra. And I don't think you can do too much. Nobody can do too much, you know?”
As a fiber arts minor, Bowen has been embroidering on her own time since last year and likes adding designs to her clothes.
“I love to live out my grandma fantasy through my art,” Bowen said. “I've always been a small detail person, so I've always loved to hand embroider as opposed to machine embroidery.”
Bowen finds most of her clothes at thrift shops and vintage stores like The Salvation Army, Wonderland, Arizona Trading Company and thrift stores in Wichita.
“I think the biggest thing I always hear people say is ‘Oh my God, I wish I could pull that off.’ You can. You absolutely can,” Bowen said. “And I think the other thing for people that want to do a new look and change it up is don't feel like you have to throw your whole closet away and get things immediately. Nobody changes their style overnight, so it's just about trial and error and not getting discouraged. Be creative.”