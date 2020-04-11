This is an ongoing list that will be updated regularly. If you have additional events to include, email LMays@kansan.com
As COVID-19 has put a halt to all activities for Lawrence children, local businesses and organizations are looking to fill the void.
The Lawrence Public Library
The Lawrence Public Library now offers virtual storytelling to keep the community together during this time of quarantine.
Karen Allen, the youth services coordinator, said she was inspired by other libraries having virtual storytimes. The librarians love seeing all the kids and their families and wanted to make sure they are providing a service to them, Allen said.
An in-person storytime is normally 30 minutes, and the virtual storytime is eight to 15 minutes, Allen said. During the virtual storytime, different librarians choose one to two books to read, with the exception of a music therapist named “Singing Sarah,” who runs the musical storytime every Monday night. There are six virtual storytimes that happen each week, Allen said.
“Storytimes are a benefit for families to create a rich environment that promotes early literacy skills and community amongst our patrons,” Allen said.
Families can access virtual storytimes on the Lawrence Public Library’s Facebook or its YouTube page. The library is planning to put together more online programs for each week, Allen said. Book clubs for adults and kids, online hangouts for teenagers, gaming and online crafts are all available on its website, along with any upcoming online events the library is hosting.
Mass Street Soda
Mass Street Soda is delivering Easter baskets to families so they can have treats for the holidays without leaving their home.
The soda shop has had 100 orders since it began delivering the baskets April 5, said Lucas Thompson, owner of Mass Street Soda. Easter baskets can also be delivered to residents in the Kansas City area, Thompson said.
The Easter baskets feature various types of vintage, nostalgic candy along with different types of soda such as root beer and green soda, Thompson said.
“We carry a variety of different types of candies,” Thompson said. “Not what you find at the Walmart checkout line.”
Thompson said the candies are sourced from small businesses.
“A little treat here and there is a nice way to try and make it through this lockdown,” Thompson said.
Easter baskets can be ordered by emailing the manager of the shop, Maren Ludwig: maren@kcsoda.com, or calling the shop’s phone number: 785-615-0482. Curbside pickup hours are every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m, with local delivery being available with orders of $20 dollars or more.
Mass Street Soda is planning to create an online store for people who want soda at the shop, but don’t live in the Lawrence area, Thompson said. The shop, located at 1103 Massachusetts St., will open again when it is safe to do so.