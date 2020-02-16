When Bella VanLandingham, a self-taught artist from Olathe, began making clay earrings for her friends as a hobby last year, she didn’t expect to become the owner of a small business, Lena Joi.
VanLandingham started creating polymer clay earrings in January 2019 late at night in the guest room of her Lawrence home after her baby son, Luca, had gone to sleep. At first, she gave them away to friends and family members, but soon, word spread and her minimalist earrings started catching the eyes of many.
“After a while, friends of friends and other people I knew that I was close to started asking about it and where they could get them,” VanLandingham said, “and that’s when I decided to start selling them.”
Without any professional training, VanLandingham said she learned how to create earrings by watching YouTube videos and using polymer clay from her friend, Rae Sommerville, who owns her own earring brand, Bien y Llena.
VanLandingham said she was inspired to make the earrings out of clay after seeing jewelry made of the material while traveling in California. The earrings come in multiple shapes and colors, and because each earring is handmade, they are all one-of-a-kind. Most of the designs are unique, but VanLandingham said that if she likes a particular design, she may make multiple.
She said the hardest part of the process is rolling out the clay to make sure the thickness is even all the way through.
VanLandingham said she had a miscarriage, so she gave the name "Lena Joi" that she had planned to give her daughter to her business.
VanLandingham's sister, Gigi Janzen, a barista at McLain’s Market in Lawrence, brought up the idea of selling the earrings at the café to her and the managers at McLain’s when she was still just making them for fun.
“I would wear them quite often at McLain’s and everyone would ask me about them and where they were from,” Janzen said. “I just tried to convince Bella to sell them because everyone had been asking me about them and I thought that they would sell well.”
After getting approval from the managers, VanLandingham began selling her handmade earrings at McLain’s in December of 2019. Janzen said the earrings sold out at McLain’s in just a couple of days. The earrings are available now on the shelves near the cash registers.
VanLandingham also sells her earrings on her website and offers a discount if customers opt to pick them up instead of having them delivered.
“People have also been really happy with the price point that I put them at,” VanLandingham said. “A lot of people that make polymer earrings sell them for around $30 to $35 and I sell mine around $15 to $20, and so that has probably been the biggest difference.”
VanLandingham does commissions as well, so customers can request their own colors and designs by sending her a message on her website.
“I would love for it to be able to continue,” VanLandingham said. “It’s just really lovely having the creative outlet and a way I can make a little extra money.”