Kansas native and Lawrence resident Allyson Aumiller has turned her passion for vintage and second-hand clothes into a “side-hustle” by selling her thrift finds on her online shop, Ace Vintage.
Aumiller, originally from Newton, Kansas, started her Depop and Instagram shop in fall 2019 to sell the clothes she had grown out of after having her baby. Now, she goes to vintage and thrift stores to find pieces to fill up her shop.
Although Ace Vintage started as a hobby and a way to make some pocket-money, it is now her source of income. Aumiller, like many in the service industry, has temporarily lost her job as a result of various stay-at-home orders. She’s been working there since the restaurant’s opening 6 years ago and is now receiving help from the owners and others in the Lawrence community during the coronavirus outbreak.
“The downtown community feels very much like it’s own small community, especially the service industry workers, and we all know each other, so it’s nice,” Aumiller said. “It’s a really good kind of family-community feeling, and I feel really lucky to be here right now.”
Aumiller gets most of the clothes for her shop when she travels to central and western Kansas to visit family. She and her sister-in-law, Tarina Aumiller, go thrifting together when they meet up for family get-togethers. They’ve gone thrifting together in Kansas towns, such as Newton, McPherson, Hoxie and Lindsborg, where they can find unique pieces.
“The stores are really awesome,” Allyson said. “They’re usually priced pretty inexpensively or they will have a bag deal where you can fill up a bag for however much. A lot of times it’s pretty untapped.”
In order to have enough clothes to last her until her next visit, Allyson often fills up trash bags full of clothes from the shops.
“I think it’s great,” Tarina said. “Allyson’s got such a good eye for fashion that is vintage but people still wear right now.”
Allyson said that she personally prefers ‘70s and ‘80s style fashion but recently has been looking for vintage clothes from the late ‘80s and ‘90s because she has noticed it’s coming back in style.
“With fashion now, it seems like the ‘90s are kind of coming back, which is the era Allyson and I grew up in, so it’s kind of easier to figure out what people will want,” Tarina said.
With a 1-year-old child at home to take care of, she can only fit in time to take pictures of her clothes to list online during small breaks while her daughter is asleep.
Allyson usually gets three or four orders a week, she said, but during the stay-at-home order, she’s been selling more items than usual. Last week, she sold 10 items in her shop.
Even though running the shop can be a balancing act, Allyson said that her favorite part of running the shop is that it doesn’t feel like work.
“I love finding cool stuff and I love thrifting so much,” Allyson said. “It's one of my favorite things to do.
Allyson offers free delivery for Lawrence residents and delivers the packages herself. She also said she’s open to price negotiations and bundle pricing on Depop.