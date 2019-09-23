Every Sunday at 1 p.m., a group clad with foam swords and shields take to the fields of South Park to engage in martial combat.
They are playing Dagorhir, a sport invented in 1977 that emulates the adventurous feeling of fantasy stories like Lord of the Rings. It has chapters across the world.
“We show up every Sunday, grab some swords, set up a game type and we fight,” said Chris Mayo, a KU graduate who has been playing Dagorhir for over six years. “It’s a sport that’s pretty easy to get into. You just show up, and we teach you the rules, and you fight.”
While there are vastly different game types, including capture the flag and black knight battles, where the goal is to defeat a specific person on the other team, there are overarching rules to the combat of Dagorhir.
“Dagorhir is based on a hit location, sufficient force system,” said Ryan Johnson, who first got involved in Dagorhir seven years ago in Maine. “So basically, you need to hit sufficiently hard for the other person to consider it a solid hit.”
The location on the body someone gets hit is incredibly important. If a person gets hit in the arm, they must drop what’s in their hand and tuck their arm behind their back. If they get hit in the leg, they must drop to one knee. A strike to the torso is an instant kill, and losing two limbs also means death.
When two players go head to head, the interaction is similar to boxing or mixed martial arts. Ramon Martinez, who has the most experience in the Lawrence Dagorhir chapter with 12 years, is primarily motivated by this aspect of the sport.
“I think I’ve always liked combat,” said Martinez, who has also practiced aikido and boxing. “Nothing more than to compete with others, but not to win prizes, but just to see how far I could go. I’ve always been an athletic person and it’s been a great community.”
Combat is only one part of Dagorhir, however.
“The sport is not only attractive to people who fight but also to people who like to craft things,” Mayo said. “Look around, and you’ll see all this weaponry and shields and garb and stuff — and most of it has actually been built by us.”
By providing homemade gear and teaching fundamentals and other techniques, the more experienced members make the sport accessible to newcomers, whether they want to compete or simply want to enjoy themselves.
“People are really friendly,” said Rachel Humbert, a KU sophomore who’s been involved for less than a month. “They’re very inclusive, and I have a lot of fun.”
In addition to being accepting, Dagorhir players constantly support each other, both in and outside the group.
“Everyone I’ve met so far in this sport wants you to succeed,” Martinez said.