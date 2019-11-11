Today, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, and to honor military personnel, several Lawrence restaurants are offering Veterans Day deals for former and active military personnel.
Applebee’s, 2520 Iowa St.
The restaurant will hold a free meal for veterans from a special menu. Some of the menu items include a classic bacon cheeseburger, a 6-ounce sirloin and a three-cheese chicken penne. Free meals will be available during the restaurant's operating hours.
Buffalo Wild Wings: 2624 Iowa St. Suite A
Veterans and active military service members will get free small boneless wings and fries. The wings will be available during operating hours.
Chili’s, 2319 Iowa St.
The restaurant will offer a free meal from its Veterans Day menu, which includes cajun chicken pasta, an oldtimer burger with cheese, a chicken bacon ranch quesadilla, a soup and salad combo and more. Free meals will be offered during operating hours.
IHOP, 3102 Iowa St.
Veterans and active military service members can order a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo. The deal will last until 7 p.m.
While this list includes some of the restaurants that will be holding deals today, it is not a complete compilation.