Vietnam War Mem

The KU Vietnam War Memorial honors faculty and staff that served in the war. 

 Katie Counts/UDK

Today, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, and to honor military personnel, several Lawrence restaurants are offering Veterans Day deals for former and active military personnel. 

Applebee’s, 2520 Iowa St.

The restaurant will hold a free meal for veterans from a special menu. Some of the menu items include a classic bacon cheeseburger, a 6-ounce sirloin and a three-cheese chicken penne. Free meals will be available during the restaurant's operating hours. 

Buffalo Wild Wings: 2624 Iowa St. Suite A

Veterans and active military service members will get free small boneless wings and fries. The wings will be available during operating hours. 

Chili’s, 2319 Iowa St.

The restaurant will offer a free meal from its Veterans Day menu, which includes cajun chicken pasta, an oldtimer burger with cheese, a chicken bacon ranch quesadilla, a soup and salad combo and more. Free meals will be offered during operating hours.

IHOP, 3102 Iowa St. 

Veterans and active military service members can order a free red, white and blueberry pancake combo. The deal will last until 7 p.m.

While this list includes some of the restaurants that will be holding deals today, it is not a complete compilation. 