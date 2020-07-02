The COVID-19 pandemic hurt the U.S. economy at a magnitude not seen since the Great Depression. Businesses large and small were impacted and entire industries have been crippled.

With companies failing left and right, Black-owned businesses have been hurt even worse. This has caused the amount of Black business owners to decline by 41% from February to April, compared to white-owned business owners who have dropped 17%, according to Bloomberg.

In Lawrence, Black entrepreneurs struggle to make ends meet in a post-pandemic world, which forces businesses to adapt or fall into bankruptcy.

Stephanie Willis, "womantrepeneur" and owner of BodyTruth Soap Apothecary said even though the situation seems dire, Lawrence supports small Black-owned businesses.

“I was surprised to see how many Black-owned businesses existed downtown, that was refreshing,” Willis said.

Willis used to live in Shawnee, but moved to Lawrence after her son started attending the University of Kansas. She said she felt right at home.

“I don’t feel like a Black person anymore, I just feel like a person,” Willis said. “That’s important to me and I brought my son here because I would never want my children to feel like their skin color matters.”

Manager of Milton’s Cafe David Lewis has been in the coffee business since 1997, and said there were certain aspects of being a Black man in America that he had come to accept.

“I was born in a segregated hospital and my parents were basically civil rights workers,” Lewis said. "I was a child of the 60s, I guess I just accepted that there were racial issues and there was racism and that’s kind of the way it was."

Prestige Hair Studio, located at 3115 W Sixth St., is a combination barbershop and salon, and is co-managed by stylists Isaiah Bell and his sister Breanna.

Isaiah said even though Lawrence supports Black-owned businesses, it’s still a risk to start up any company.

“A lot of businesses closed down, so it was a blessing to really take a very humble route when we were able to come back.”

Bell said that he knew other businesses that couldn’t keep up during the pandemic, and it came down to whether or not landlords were able to give their tenants a break.

"When you’re a new business starting up, sometimes you don’t have all the funds that you want," Bell said. "Nobody had a 'lockdown for two months' fund."

Though they were one of the non-essential businesses that had to temporarily shut down during the pandemic, the Bells have strived to keep not only their livelihood afloat, but help be a firm pillar within the community for all races and genders.

“We just kept our people informed during the time and as soon as they let us open the doors, we just made sure we were ready,” Bell said. “We already started doing research and different things because some states were already taking pre-steps so we were staying on the up and up.”

The stress created by the pandemic has caused an increased need for mental health professionals who can offer help and clarity in times of economic and personal insecurity.

Executive director of Satori Counseling Services Reggie Jackson said he felt like he could fill a specific role in the community to spread messages of unity and education.

"There's not a lot of Black male therapists," Jackson said. "I like the work but just because of who I am, there's a niche there."

Because of the pandemic, lockdown and fears of economic insecurity, Jackson said his case load increased to 15 to 23 people a week. He said his caseload also picked up following the George Floyd protests as he’s been asked to do talks addressing racial trauma.

“I have white colleagues who are contacting me who may have questions about working with their Black clients or white parents who have adopted Black kids and want help,” Jackson said.

Jackson said that the death of George Floyd weighs heavily on him personally, but referred to it as a "beautiful disaster" because it opened up a conversation about supporting Black communities.

“I don’t think racism is going to ever go away, but we can manage it a little better,” Jackson said.

He advised showing support through financial donations to help struggling businesses and communities.

“Supporting Black business owners by purchasing or donations I think is really helpful right now,” Jackson said.

However, he said it’s important to remain consistent and persistent and not to let the support die like a passing trend.

“It's beautiful and I'm proud of young people, Black and white for stepping up and doing those things,” Jackson said.