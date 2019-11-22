The Super Target at Iowa and 31st Street will undergo an "entire remodel" from January until May, store director Brenda Shipwright said.
The store will remain open during the remodel, Shipwright said.
The store is located at 3201 Iowa St. It is Lawrence’s only Target location.
Shipwright said the remodeling is long due. She said the store hasn’t been remodeled since it opened.
“We’re just really excited,” Shipwright said.
As it is now, the location includes a bakery, deli, Starbucks, cafe and a drive-up shopping service. The store also features a photo lab, optometry services and a pharmacy.
The Kansan has reached out to Target’s corporate media relations and is waiting on comment. The story will be updated when more information becomes available.