Video rental stores are widely considered a thing of the past, but Lawrence apparently hasn't noticed. The city has two rental stores which stand resolute, ripped out of the 1990s and placed in the massive content storm of the present.
Liberty Hall and Family Video survived the rental apocalypse and the ensuing media monopolies by evolving what they offer the modern consumer: instant entertainment and customer connection.
At the northeast corner of Seventh and Massachusetts Streets, Liberty Hall Video sits in the Liberty Hall complex. Since 1986, Liberty Hall has rented out horror flicks, cult classics and Oscar contenders to the community of students and townies alike.
“This is kind of the one stop shop here at Liberty Hall, where you have the video store, you can go see cinema, you can go see a show — we have a lot of concerts and a coffee shop,” Liberty Hall Store Manager Sam Gunnerson said.
Gunnerson is the figurative crypt keeper to the vaults of VHS tapes and DVDs kept underneath Liberty Hall. He said the eclectic film collection they provide keeps customers renting and discovering new favorites.
“There’s a good chance we’ll have it here because there's a lot of things that we have here that you cannot find on the internet or streaming,” Gunnerson said. “We’ve been building this catalog since 1986.”
Located off 23rd and Louisiana Streets, Family Video is the classic nostalgic video store from the '90s with microwave buckets of popcorn capping the long aisles of DVDs.
Family Video inserted other products alongside its DVD rentals to help increase foot traffic and sales. Large displays of CBD products are sold in store in addition to a variety of herbal extracts and edibles which sit across from boxes of Raisinets and Twizzlers.
Terra Langley, store manager of the Lawrence location, said she and the staff at Family Video focus on connecting with their customers.
“Giving the in-person experience where they can talk about movies, or just kind of talk in general,” Langley said.
Family Video contributes to the community by donating to the Lymphoma Research Foundation. During three weeks in March, every customer is asked if they would like to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to make a contribution.
Langley said she sees community members pass down the experience of searching for the night’s entertainment to younger generations. To assist this endeavor, Family Video offers free children’s video rentals.
“Hopefully that will help them fall in love with video stores too,” Langley said.
—Edited by Connor Heaton