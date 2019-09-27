Veteran hip-hop artist Rakim will be talking about his decorated rap career and affinity for storytelling at Liberty Hall Monday, Sept. 30, to promote his new memoir “Sweat the Technique: Revelations on Creativity from the Lyrical Genius.”

The event is a part of the Lawrence Public Library’s annual 780s Series that celebrates musical storytellers. Kristin Soper, events coordinator at Lawrence Public Library, said the series started in 2015 as the library was aiming to fuse music and literature. Soper said the series slightly mirrors the format of VH1’s "Storytellers" series.

“Our director is very into music and wants to support the local music scene,” Soper said. “We have a lot of concerts and stuff here in Lawrence and in the surrounding area, but when we kind of looked at the events that were going on, there wasn’t really a cool conversational piece of it where people can talk about their life story and all the stories behind their songs.”

Soper said Rakim’s new book announcement made him a great candidate to be this year’s speaker.

“We knew for a while that Rakim was going to come out with a book this year,” Soper said. “Since books are kind of our jam and we have this music series where we bring in someone who’s had a good career in music to come and tell their stories, it was just a perfect opportunity to invite him to come to Lawrence to talk about his very long and amazing career and also kind of highlight his memoir.”

The memoir explores Rakim’s career as one of hip-hop’s most influential lyricists. He started his career as one half of the iconic rap duo Eric B. & Rakim before becoming a solo artist, which was highlighted by the group’s classic debut album “Paid in Full” in 1987. Since then, Rakim has laid the foundation for generations of rap lyricists with his smooth cadences and witty flows.

Throughout the event, Rakim will speak with Lawrence-based rapper Sean Hunt, also known as Approach, to talk about his new book. Hunt said Rakim’s lyricism style greatly helps him when writing his own lyrics.

“His work is something that I was very aware of in the time period in which he came out when I was growing up in Kansas City,” Hunt said. “Then, when I was older and able to make my own music, I came back around his music and really studied, so this is a huge honor for me.”

Hunt said Rakim’s cadence and the ways he goes about writing rhymes has always inspired him.

“You can tell that he was a child that played instruments because there’s very much a jazz swing to it and the way he structures it,” Hunt said. “Before him, MCs didn’t really rhyme that way. There wasn’t the smoother tones. The way he put up the metaphors and the way he dealt with space in rhymes was like an intellectual approach to rap that came off so smooth. Everybody from the era after that adopted some form of that — from the Nas’ to the Jay-Z’s to the Biggies — they’re branching from the tree he grew.”

After the conversation, the event will end with a book signing. Hunt said he hopes people leave the event with a better understanding of Rakim’s legacy.

“I want to make sure they leave with a clear understanding of what he means, what he’s meant, what he did and who he is,” Hunt said. "I want people to know the scope of the impact that he’s had on hip-hop.”

“Sweat the Technique” starts at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. It’s free and open to the public at Liberty Hall. Following the event, Rakim will give a performance at The Granada at 9 p.m. Tickets for the concert are available on the Granada’s website.