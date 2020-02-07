Picture a group of individuals fully in sync. Body movement, voices, steps and slaps all sound like one. Stepping and strolling traces back to African line dancing and has made its home in the National Panhellenic Council and the Multicultural Greek Council.

Historically, Black fraternities and sororities have competed in step and stroll competitions on a large scale since about 1992, according to the History Maker’s organization website. Since then, stepping and strolling have reached a larger demographic, and in 2010, a traditionally white sorority placed first in the National Sprite Step-Off, causing some controversy within the Black Greek community, according to an NPR transcript.

Senior and Student Body President Tiara Floyd, a member of the Omega Theta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority at the University, said stepping is meant to “be like drums” because of the significance of rhythm within the African ancestry.

“Stepping and strolling showcase and kind of pay homage back to Africa,” Floyd said. “We’re kind of reclaiming that in our space. It also shows a lot of pride for our organization.”

Strolling is more casual than stepping. It involves the organization’s hand signs and vocal calls. Floyd said it is acceptable for organizations to stroll at parties and appropriate events. Whereas stepping, where members recite chants, is performed in a more serious manner.

“There’s a lot more to Greek life than a lot of people think,” Floyd said. “We say ‘Greek life,’ and there are assumptions that are made across the board across every council. But something special about NPHC is that we have these dances and we have these steps that we take pride in. It’s our way of showing our presence. We’re here, and our step and stroll show how much work we put into our organization while also being creative.”

Senior Christina Aguirre, a member of Kappa Delta Chi Sorority Inc., said strolling is similar to a dance routine but with a culture rooted in it. Aguirre said strolling is a way her organization can present themselves as united while also respecting the long history with the NPHC behind it.

“Our bodies are used as the instrument to create the rhythm and beat rather than voices,” Aguirre said. “We are all unique in our ways and [strolling] is a special moment to represent who we are.”

The Multicultural Greek Council was established at the University in 2010 with the founding chapters of the Mu Beta Chapter of Sigma Lambda Beta, Associate Chapter of Lambda Phi Epsilon and Delta Alpha Chapter of Sigma Lambda Gamma.

Now the council is home to Lambda Phi Epsilon, Sigma Psi Zeta, Phi Iota Alpha and Kappa Delta Chi. In the council, the only nonstrolling organization is Phi Iota Alpha. Floyd said due to the established bond between NPHC and MGC over the years, a safe space has been created for MGC organizations to stroll and step without it being viewed as cultural appropriation.

Sophomore Justin Truong, a member of Lambda Phi Epsilon, said strolling and stepping are how organizations can express themselves and pay tribute to brothers that have passed before them. Truong said he can understand how people could view MGC organizations strolling or stepping as cultural appropriation.

“I don’t really see it as appropriating because [with our organization], there’s a different style to strolling, but we still have the same values of strolling as [NPHC organizations],” Truong said.

Truong said it is cultural appropriation when organizations outside of NPHC directly copy moves, signs or calls and claim them to their coinciding organization. As long as members of the organization know the origin and the significance behind strolling and stepping, Truong said it’s OK to put their own “spin on it and somehow connect it to our own cultural background.”

Floyd said at the University, the councils are lucky to have a strong bond between them so they can have respectful conversations about what is considered appropriating and what isn’t.

“I’m personally fine with multicultural Greeks strolling and don’t see it as cultural appropriation because I think at least with being kind of like the marginalized Greeks on a lot of campuses, MGC and NPHC kind of have that bond to stick together,” Floyd said. “Personally, we kind of call them our cousin.”

Floyd said concerns arise only when people, Greek or non-Greek, disrespect the integrity behind stepping and strolling. Floyd said multiple levels of respect are necessary for multicultural Greek organizations to avoid appropriating NPHC organizations.

For example, line crossing in Greek terms is when an organization is strolling in a line and someone not a part of the organization walks through the line, “breaking it up.” Floyd said breaking a line is deliberately disrespecting the organization and its members.

“It’s not cultural appropriation as long as you’re understanding, you’re appreciating and not mimicking what we do,” Floyd said.

—Edited by Brianna Wessling