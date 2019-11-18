Lawrence food bank Just Food recently celebrated its 10th anniversary of giving food to community members in need.
Just Food celebrated the anniversary at its third annual Harvest Feast fundraising event at Abe & Jake's Landing Friday, Nov. 15.
The sold-out event had an auction, games, live music and food. The event was catered by many local Lawrence restaurants, such as Merchants Pub & Plate, Ramen Bowls, J. Wilson’s, Global Cafe and more.
Donors were able to walk around the event with a variety of food on their plates while signing up for a silent auction and socializing with Lawrence residents.
Kate Gonzalez, co-owner of Global Cafe, was at the event for the second year in a row because she said she believes in the importance of Just Food.
“It’s a good way to showcase what you do,” Gonzalez said.
Lawrence community members founded Just Food because they saw the need for a food bank in Douglas County. The food bank opened in September 2009 and helps service agencies in the county to supply food to people in need. Now, Just Food feeds more than 13,000 people each month in Douglas County, according to its website.
The event also featured a new bus called the “Cruising Cupboard” that provides a faster way to deliver food to those who need it.
Elizabeth Keever, the executive director of Just Food, said celebrating the 10th anniversary of Just Food is incredibly rewarding because people can see the community investing back into the work she and her team do.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to show off what we’ve been doing all year long as an organization,” Keever said.
The event also had a live auction, a silent auction and a fundraising opportunity, in which donors were able to pledge their support for different programs.
One of the fundraisers was to help sponsor Thanksgiving meals. Keever said 1,100 families across Douglas County signed up to receive a Thanksgiving meal.
“There’s nothing better than raising money to feed families in our community,” Keever said.
For upcoming events and ways to donate, visit Just Food’s website for more information.
“We could not be more honored to have this room full of donors, and we really are excited to raise a lot of money,” Keever said.