‘Quis Wright has always used his music to speak his truth, but since he came out as transgender, it’s meant a lot more.
Local hip-hop artist Wright, also known as Cuee, formally came out to his fans as transgender through social media posts. He said he came out in May and completely started using he/him/his pronouns by the end of August. Wright said being out has allowed him to be free with his music and to live more authentically.
“I was being honest with my music, but I didn’t know who I was,” Wright said. “My music will be a lot better now because I can really be who I am and say what I want to say. It’s like a sense of freedom.”
Wright is a KU Career Center communications assistant and alumnus who has been pursuing his musical dreams for years. But another dream Wright has is to live an authentic lifestyle, and to him, this means allowing his story to be told through his music, he said.
“My inspiration is personal stories — things that happen around me and to other people,” Wright said.
“Shameless,” the first album Wright released, was written before his transition. He describes it as the album that allowed him to feel out the scene and allowed him to see who he wanted to present to the world. The last song on the album, “Feelin Lucky,” sets the mood for what comes next.
“I saved ‘Feelin Lucky’ for last,” Wright said. “I talk about the tour and getting past where I am — this song is a step in a direction.”
Rowan Cook, a KU graduate and current sound engineer for Wright, said he was interested in the local music scene when he contacted Wright about listening to some of his beats. Cook said he has been producing his own music for about six years and collaborates with other KU students as well.
“It’s been interesting to get to know him as he has been going through his transition,” Cook said. “I’m excited to see his growth and the impact that this has had on his next project.”
Cook records, mixes and masters songs for Wright and even helps a little with creative input.
Recently, Wright collaborated with local rapper Sensei Vinny and dropped “Wet Wet,” which can be heard on Apple Music and YouTube.
“I talk about my voice changing, how everyone will start hearing a different Cuee and my appearance,” Wright said.
With new music ready to drop and a performance at Liberty Hall on Nov. 1, fans will be able to acquaint themselves with the new musical stylings of Cuee soon. He said he wants others like him to know that it is hard, but sometimes you need to do what is best for you.
Cook said Wright’s new music is more personal and shows how proud Wright is of who he has always been.
“I may be transitioning. I may look different and feel different, but that’s just me coming into who I am. That shouldn’t change the Cuee that I brought to KU,” Wright said. “KU and Lawrence helped me find this person, so thank you for that. Now it’s time for me to do what I started.”