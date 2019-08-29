Students, real estate agents, a beer brewer and those who work office jobs may not share many commonalities on the surface, but they all come together to engage in one common goal: making people laugh.
Most Fridays, this group of about 15 performers takes the stage at the Ecumenical Campus Ministries, located at 1204 Oread Ave., where they act out fun and creative scenarios that echo the format of “Whose Line is it Anyway.”
John Robison, who graduated from the University in 1998 with a degree in journalism, started The Guild Theater to showcase local performers with a passion for improv.
Robison has performed on stage since he was 8 years old and entered the improv world in 2000. After moving to Lawrence seven years ago, Robison said he noticed the lack of improv groups in Lawrence and knew it was only a matter of time before he started his own.
Despite the struggle for small theaters to stay afloat, Robison’s program continues to gain traction. Past members have graduated onto bigger improv establishments, such as “Upright Citizens Brigade” and “The Second City.”
“Doing improv with these folks is great,” Robison said. “It’s a creative, safe, fun environment where everyone comes together to create something artsy and hilarious. Every person brings different experiences, so everyone is able to contribute in a different, amazing way.”
The Guild Theater performed at the Lawrence Creates Makerspace before setting up camp at the ECM.
“We loved it there but moved so that we could perform more often, have an environment with better climate control, and be closer to KU students, who are really going to love the shows,” Robison said.
A lack of air conditioning mixed with steamy summer days didn’t bode well for performers or audience members. Carol Holstead, an associate professor of journalism who participates in the improv performances, said the change in location will attract a bigger crowd, especially since the ECM is right on campus.
Holstead said Robison is an ambitious, genuine and passionate person whose engaging demeanor makes The Guild one of her favorite outlets to showcase her passion for performing.
While working as a magazine editor in Kansas City with sparse free time, Holstead participated in plays and community theater. Eventually, her passion for acting drove her to hit the pause button on virtually everything until she moved to Lawrence, where she found a way to simultaneously intertwine acting and her love of journalism. Holstead has done improv for about five years now.
The make-it-up-as-you-go aspect of improv comedy completely differs from traditional acting. Holstead compares improv comedy to any sport — practice makes perfect. As members’ performances improve during regular workshop practice, they are able to graduate on to more advanced workshops.
The Guild Theater hosts workshops every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m that are free and open to anyone.
“It’s a really friendly, open environment, and everyone that comes has a great time,” Robison said. “Every person on stage in our shows started by coming to these workshops.”
While on stage, performers partake in a variety of games. Long-form, also known as “scenes,” is an activity where performers take suggestions from the audience and then act out a scene.
Other workshop activities include staged readings. Robison often rewrites an episode of "The Golden Girls," and he tasks actors to recreate it in a creative way.
“Because we’re making it up as we go, we’re all very hypersensitive,” Holstead said. “We will not take any suggestion from an audience member that could be remotely conceived as racist or sexist.”
Moreover, each actor is genderless. This allows each performer to take on a variety of unique roles. Although improv requires quick thinking, listening is the overarching skill that Holstead has taken away from her experience.
“I wasn't expecting to get life skills out of improv, and it's also just really fun,” Holstead said. “We’re laughing all the time.”
With a new location and a growing number of improv actors, The Guild Theater provides an outlet for aspiring performers and a fun and different way for audience members to spice up their Friday nights.
“I love that I get to go on stage every week and delight audiences with the scenes that I create with a team of people that started out as strangers, but have come to be some of my very best friends,” Robison said.
The Guild Theater is hosting “Golden Girls Live” Friday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m. The first audience members to purchase tickets will get cheesecake. Check The Guild Theater’s Facebook page for more information on upcoming events.
Stephanie Morales Macedo contributed to the reporting of this story.